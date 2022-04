1/3

Billie Jean King speaks during an Annual Women's History Month Event in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX on March 9. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Thursday that its virtual panel discussion on gender equity in sports will feature Billie Jean King, who championed women's professional tennis. The live panel discussion will be online Monday at noon EDT at Facebook.com/SportsDiplomacyDivision. King, the first female athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, will headline the event with Katrina Adams, vice president of the International Tennis Federation. Advertisement

The panel is part of the department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs yearlong programming around the 50th anniversary of the federal civil rights law, Title IX, which prohibited sex-based discrimination in education programs, including sports programs, that receive federal funding.

King was also named one of the "100 Most Important Americans in the 20th Century," and Adams was also the first African American to lead the United States Tennis Association, the first two-term chairman and president of USTA, and the first former player to hold that honor.

They will join Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield for the conversation on their perspectives on gender and racial equality, representation and inclusion in sports.

The conversation will be moderated by Dawn Porter, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, and executive producer of the film, 37 Words for ESPN's initiative Fifty/50, chronicling progress and challenges behind Title IX implementation.