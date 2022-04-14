Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 14, 2022 / 11:38 AM

Retail sales in U.S. rise for 3rd straight month on the back of higher gas prices

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Retail sales in U.S. rise for 3rd straight month on the back of higher gas prices
Higher gasoline prices were a major contributor to the increase in retail sales for March, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- U.S. retail sales were up for the third straight month in March, official figures said Thursday -- led mostly by higher gas prices as inflation continued to impact consumer spending in the domestic economy.

The Commerce Department said in its monthly retail snapshot that sales rose by a modest 0.5% last month to $665.7 billion. The increase was led by higher gas prices, which saw a 36% hike over March 2021.

Advertisement

Year-to-year retail sales were up almost 7%, the department said.

Gas prices climbed sharply in the month of March as the U.S. economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine helped in small part to push them to the highest level in more than a decade.

RELATED Report: Consumer spending slows in February, still tops January figures

"The surge in gasoline prices put some serious upside to total retail sales," analyst Beth Ann Bovino of S&P Global said, according to The New York Times.

Thursday's retail report noted that the increase in sales last month was influenced by wage gains, hiring in the job market and more savings in Americans' bank accounts. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Prices at the pump, however, have come down in recent days and weeks. AAA said earlier this week that the national average has plunged by more than 10 cents per gallon compared to the start of last week.

Advertisement

According to AAA, the national average on Thursday was $4.07, down another cent from Wednesday. Policy moves by President Joe Biden's administration -- including tapping into the U.S. strategic oil reserve -- are largely responsible for the falling cost of gas, experts say.

RELATED Retail sales in U.S. grew almost 4% in January, nearly twice what analysts expected

Another cause of rising retail prices has been disruptions in supply chains that were initially spurred by COVID-19 and made worse by the war in Ukraine.

Thursday's retail report noted that the increase in sales last month was also influenced by wage gains, hiring in the job market and more savings in Americans' bank accounts.

To combat rising inflation over the past several months, the Federal Reserve has said it plans to raise interest rates again before the end of 2022. The Fed ordered a quarter-point rate hike at its policy meeting last month -- its first in four years -- as a direct result of rising inflation.

RELATED Inflation in U.S. has risen 8.5% over past year; quickest pace in 40 years

Thursday's report said that total retail sales between January and March were up 13% from the same period a year ago. But although sales have risen recently, total consumer spending has slowed since January.

Latest Headlines

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates jump to 5%
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates jump to 5%
April 14 (UPI) -- The federally sponsored mortgage corporation Freddie Mac said Thursday that 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates have hit an average of 5%, nearly 2% above from where they sat a year ago as home purchases slow.
Miami mother charged with murder after children found dead in home
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Miami mother charged with murder after children found dead in home
April 14 (UPI) -- A Miami woman accused of killing her children, ages 3 and 5, faces two first-degree murder charges, local authorities said Thursday.
Elon Musk offers to buy rest of Twitter's shares for more than $40 billion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk offers to buy rest of Twitter's shares for more than $40 billion
April 14 (UPI) -- In a bid to "unlock" Twitter's "extraordinary potential," billionaire Elon Musk -- already the platform's largest shareholder -- has offered to buy the social media giant to transform it as a private company.
Unemployment claims rise slightly in U.S., but still near historic low
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Unemployment claims rise slightly in U.S., but still near historic low
April 14 (UPI) -- New unemployment claims in the United States have risen by close to 20,000, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday -- but they remain near the 54-year low that was set last week.
Pfizer says it will ask FDA to authorize COVID-19 boosters for kids 5-11
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer says it will ask FDA to authorize COVID-19 boosters for kids 5-11
April 14 (UPI) -- Pharma giant Pfizer said on Thursday that it's recommending COVID-19 booster shots for children between 5 and 11, based on new studies that show the extra dose bolsters their immune response.
Biden travels to N.C. to visit largest HBCU, sell American innovation and industry
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden travels to N.C. to visit largest HBCU, sell American innovation and industry
April 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to the battleground state of North Carolina on Thursday to underscore efforts to weed out disruptions to the supply chain and bolster U.S. manufacturing industries.
Elderly New Mexico couple die trying to flee wildfire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elderly New Mexico couple die trying to flee wildfire
April 14 (UPI) -- Two people have died after trying to flee the 0%-contained 5,381-acre McBride Fire that continues to ravage the village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, officials said.
Biden admin to change policing rules to settle Lafayette Square lawsuits
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden admin to change policing rules to settle Lafayette Square lawsuits
April 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has agreed to implement law enforcement policy changes in order to settle several lawsuits filed against the Untied States accusing it of violating the civil rights of protesters in June 2020.
Kentucky lawmakers override Gov. Beshear's veto to ban transgender athletes in women's sport
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kentucky lawmakers override Gov. Beshear's veto to ban transgender athletes in women's sport
April 13 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled Kentucky legislature on Wednesday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill to bar transgender student athletes from playing on girls' sports teams, making it the fifth state this year and the
Police rule Baltimore firefighters' deaths homicides; ATF says fire was 'incendiary'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police rule Baltimore firefighters' deaths homicides; ATF says fire was 'incendiary'
April 13 (UPI) -- Police ruled the deaths of three firefighters who became trapped in a partially collapsed three-story Baltimore home in January as homicides on Wednesday after the fire was classified as "incendiary" by the ATF.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
'Doughnut deflation': Krispy Kreme discounts famous glazed to match U.S. gas prices
'Doughnut deflation': Krispy Kreme discounts famous glazed to match U.S. gas prices
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
Russian flagship damaged by explosion off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces
Russian flagship damaged by explosion off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces
Elon Musk offers to buy rest of Twitter's shares for more than $40 billion
Elon Musk offers to buy rest of Twitter's shares for more than $40 billion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement