The Labor Department said Thursday that 18,000 more people file for first-time unemployment claims last week, but the overall total of U.S. residents filing for jobless benefits continued to decrease. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Thursday that a seasonally adjusted 185,000 filed for unemployment insurance for the first-time last week, up 18,000 from the previous week's adjusted level. First-time jobless claims had reached a pandemic low 166,000 for the week ending March 19 before jumping to 171,000 on March 26 and then dipping to 167,000 on April 2. Advertisement

The mark was the most filings for initial jobless claims since March 5, when 198,000 filed initially. The total from the week before was revised up 1,000 for the April 2 total.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased 2,000 last week from the week before to 172,250, according to the report.

The total for all U.S. residents filing for unemployment claims for the week of ending April 2 was 1.475 million, a drop of 48,000 from the previous week. The four-week moving average for total jobless claims also fell 29,750 over the same time to 1,511,500.