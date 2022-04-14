Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 14, 2022 / 8:11 PM

Judge cuts $137M awarded to Tesla employee in discrimination suit to $15M

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Judge cuts $137M awarded to Tesla employee in discrimination suit to $15M
A federal judge on Thursday cut a payout awarded to a former Tesla contractor for racial discrimination he faced at the company from $137 million to $15 million. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday cut a $137 million payout to a Black former contract worker who sued Telsa for racial discrimination to $15 million.

Judge William Orrick ruled that the payments of $6.9 million in compensatory damages and $130 million in punitive damages Owen Diaz received as a result of the suit were too high after Tesla challenged the verdict but affirmed that there was ample "disturbing" evidence to support the outcome of the trial.

Advertisement

In his ruling, Orrick said that the emotional distress damages "may be untethered to the distress to which Mr. Diaz and his witnesses testified" stating that "the highest award supported by the evidence" to compensate Diaz was $1.5 million.

He added that the punitive damages of nearly 20 times the amount of the distress payment were "extremely high," cutting the payment to $13.5 million.

RELATED Elon Musk offers to buy rest of Twitter's shares for more than $40 billion

According to the lawsuit, Diaz worked as a contract elevator operator at a Tesla factory located in Fremont, Calif., between 2015 and 2016 and was subjected to multiple instances of racial discrimination as Tesla employees called him and other workers racial slurs, drew racist images left around the factory and told him to "go back to Africa."

Advertisement

In the face of the evidence, Orrick rejected Tesla's argument that damages paid to Diaz should not exceed $300,000, stating that the emotional effects of hearing the racial slurs "repeatedly and frequently" were profound.

"All of this leads me to conclude that this is not, as Tesla attempts to frame it, a case of 'garden variety' emotional distress that was 'fortunately mild and short-lived," the judge wrote.

RELATED Tesla increases prices after CEO Elon Musk tweets about inflation

Larry Organ, an attorney for Diaz, said that Orrick "gave the highest ratio that he constitutionally thought he could give" but added that the sum remains far lower than what the jury determined and that his team was exploring options for a potential appeal.

Tesla is facing another lawsuit by the state of California that the Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discrimination in job assignments, pay and promotions, thus creating a "hostile work environment," based on complaints from hundreds of workers.

RELATED Tesla wins German approval for Berlin-Brandenberg gigafactory

Latest Headlines

FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 breathalyzer test
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 breathalyzer test
April 14 (UPI) -- The FDA on Thursday granted emergency use authorization to the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer which separates and identifies chemical compounds in breath associated with the virus.
Ex-therapist says Johnny Depp, Amber Heard engaged in 'mutual abuse'
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Ex-therapist says Johnny Depp, Amber Heard engaged in 'mutual abuse'
April 14 (UPI) -- A former marriage counselor for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard said the actors engaged in "mutual abuse" in a taped deposition that was played Thursday in a Fairfax, Va., courtroom as part of a defamation trial.
Democratic Party donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Democratic Party donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths
April 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles handed wealthy political donor Ed Buck a 30-year prison sentence Thursday for his part in two overdose deaths at his home.
Tennessee death row prisoner asks to have execution date vacated, DNA reviewed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tennessee death row prisoner asks to have execution date vacated, DNA reviewed
April 14 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Tennessee death row prisoner filed a motion Thursday to have their client's execution date next week vacated.
'ISIS Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh convicted of kidnapping, killing Americans
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'ISIS Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh convicted of kidnapping, killing Americans
April 14 (UPI) -- El Shafee Elsheikh, a member of the so-called "ISIS Beatles" was convicted on eight counts related to the kidnapping and killing of four Americans.
Markets close shortened week of trading with losses amid mixed bank earnings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Markets close shortened week of trading with losses amid mixed bank earnings
April 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113 points Thursday as investors weighed mixed bank earnings and rising inflation.
RNC votes to withdraw from presidential debate commission events
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
RNC votes to withdraw from presidential debate commission events
April 14 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee voted unanimously Thursday not to participate in any future presidential debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates.
Moon dust Neil Armstrong collected sells for more than $500,000
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Moon dust Neil Armstrong collected sells for more than $500,000
April 14 (UPI) -- Moon dust Neil Armstrong collected in 1969 has sold for more than $500,000 at auction after NASA lost legal battles over its ownership.
Biden highlights robust U.S. economy in Greensboro, N.C., visit
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden highlights robust U.S. economy in Greensboro, N.C., visit
April 14 (UPI) -- During a visit to North Carolina A&T State university in Greensboro Thursday, President Joe Biden sang the praises of what he described as a strong American economy.
Texas prosecutor asks for execution date to be withdrawn
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas prosecutor asks for execution date to be withdrawn
April 14 (UPI) -- A Texas prosecutor called for the execution date to be revoked for a death row prisoner who successfully petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to allow his religious adviser to put hands on him during his lethal injection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian flagship sinks off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces
Russian flagship sinks off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
German authorities nab world's largest superyacht owned by Russian billionaire
German authorities nab world's largest superyacht owned by Russian billionaire
Elon Musk offers to buy rest of Twitter's shares for more than $40 billion
Elon Musk offers to buy rest of Twitter's shares for more than $40 billion
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement