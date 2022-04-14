Trending
U.S. News
April 14, 2022 / 8:29 AM

Biden travels to N.C. to visit largest HBCU, sell American innovation and industry

By Clyde Hughes
Biden travels to N.C. to visit largest HBCU, sell American innovation and industry
President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Marine One on the lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 23. Biden will visit North Carolina on Thursday before going to Camp David for the weekend. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to the battleground state of North Carolina on Thursday to underscore efforts to weed out disruptions to the supply chain and bolster U.S. industries that produce things like semiconductor chips.

Biden will arrive in Greensboro just after noon and tour an engineering and research facility there. The White House said he will meet there with students who are studying robotics and cybersecurity at North Carolina A&T State University -- which is one of, and the largest of, 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States.

Later, the president will detail efforts to rebuild supply chains and "lay a foundation for an economic renewal that's made in America" through the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress last year, the White House said.

Biden will speak publicly at 2:15 p.m. EDT Thursday.

"Throughout his visit, the president will highlight the domestic manufacturing strategy and regional investments in areas such as advanced manufacturing and clean technology," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

North Carolina A&T is home to the largest number of Black undergraduates in engineering and with master's degrees in mathematics and engineering.

The purpose of Biden's visit is to promote an innovation bill and efforts to ease supply chain disruptions and lower inflation, which has been rising at historic highs for the past few months.

The White House noted that Greensboro is reinventing itself for "legacy industries to 21st century industries" and will benefit from the passage of the bipartisan Innovation Act, which plans to make historic investments in research and development, innovation and manufacturing.

"That means stronger supply chains, more manufacturing jobs, and lower prices for consumers as we break up the bottlenecks, like semiconductor chips, that have driven inflation over the last year," Psaki said.

Later Thursday afternoon, Biden will depart North Carolina for Maryland, where he will stay at the presidential retreat in Camp David for the weekend.

This week in Washington

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Black maternal health cabinet meeting in the Ceremonial room at the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

