Pfizer says it will ask FDA to authorize COVID-19 boosters for kids 5-11

Based on a study that included 140 children, Pfizer's data show a six-fold increased in antibodies against the wild strain of COVID-19 when the kids received a booster dose six months after their second shot. A subanalysis showed a 36-fold increase in Omicron antibodies.
Pfizer's shots for young children contain a smaller amount of vaccine than adult doses. Children over 12 in the U.S. are already able to receive a booster dose. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pfizer said it and partner BioNTech also plan to share the study data with the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies around the world "as soon as possible."
Pfizer noted in its announcement Thursday that there's a "remote chance" that its vaccine, known commercially as Comirnaty, can cause severe allergic reactions in a small number of recipients that would typically occur shortly after receiving a dose.