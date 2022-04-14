Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 14, 2022 / 2:35 AM

Biden admin. will change policing rules to settle Lafayette Square protest lawsuits

By Darryl Coote
Biden admin. will change policing rules to settle Lafayette Square protest lawsuits
Then-President Donald J. Trump poses with a bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church after delivering remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, June 1, 2020. Prior to this photo being taken, protesters at nearby Lafayette Square were dispersed by law enforcement. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has agreed to implement law enforcement policy changes in order to settle several lawsuits filed against the Untied States accusing it of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcibly removed from Lafayette Square in June 2020.

The settlement resolves portions of four separate civil rights lawsuits filed against the United States on behalf of Black Lives Matter D.C. and 13 individual protesters who were participating in the June 1, 2020, demonstration in Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Square near the White House.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs had argued that their civil rights were violated when law enforcement used tear gas, rubber bullets, smoke bombs and other military-grade weapons against them and other peaceful protesters in the square in order to disperse the demonstration. Not long after, then-President Donald Trump traversed the area to take pictures in front of the recently vandalized St. John's Episcopal Church while holding a bible.

Advertisement

As part of the settlement, the U.S. Park Police and Secret Service agreed to update policies concerning policing demonstrations with 30 days.

RELATED Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of abortion law

The changes include measures to protect protesters such as enabling the safe withdrawal of demonstrators if a protest is being dispersed, requiring audible warnings before dispersing a crowd, directing Park Police to wear clearly visible identification and prohibiting discriminatory policing based on race, color, sex, national origin or religion.

It also directs the Secret Service to revise its policy to read that "[t]he fact that some individuals in a crowd have engaged in unlawful conduct does not normally provide blanket grounds for use-of-force countermeasures, crowd dispersal or declaration of an unlawful assembly."

Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general of the Justice Department, said in a statement that these policies changes "will strengthen our commitment to protecting and respecting constitutionally protected rights."

RELATED Johnny Depp's friend testifies he never saw abuse of Amber Heard

In entering the settlement, the United States makes no admission of liability or admits to the accusations leveled against it by the plaintiffs.

The American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia had filed the lawsuits along with the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs and several other civil rights groups and law firms.

Advertisement

"Federal officers' shocking and unprovoked attack against civil rights demonstrators raising their voices in front of the White House to oppose police brutality and racism was a frontal assault on the fundamental American idea of freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and racial justice," Scott Michelman, legal director of the ACLU of D.C., said in a statement. "We are pleased that the Biden administration is taking an important step to protect protesters' rights so that what happened on June 1, 2020, doesn't happen again."

RELATED Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war

The settlement doesn't resolve claims in the lawsuits against then-Attorney General William Barr and Park Police incident commander Mark Adamchik.

The lawsuits alleged that Adamchik gave the order to respond to the civil rights demonstrators with "unprovoked violence" while Barr gave the order to disperse the demonstration.

The settlement comes nearly a year after an Interior Department inspector general said that U.S. Park Police and law enforcement partners cleared protesters from Lafayette Park to erect fencing around the area and not to make way for the former president.

Latest Headlines

EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'
April 14 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced it will provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with equipment and supplies worth more than $500 million.
Kentucky lawmakers override Gov. Beshear's veto to ban transgender athletes in women's sport
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kentucky lawmakers override Gov. Beshear's veto to ban transgender athletes in women's sport
April 13 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled Kentucky legislature on Wednesday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill to bar transgender student athletes from playing on girls' sports teams, making it the fifth state this year and the
Police rule Baltimore firefighters' deaths homicides; ATF says fire was 'incendiary'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police rule Baltimore firefighters' deaths homicides; ATF says fire was 'incendiary'
April 13 (UPI) -- Police ruled the deaths of three firefighters who became trapped in a partially collapsed three-story Baltimore home in January as homicides on Wednesday after the fire was classified as "incendiary" by the ATF.
Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of abortion law
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of abortion law
April 13 (UPI) -- Kentucky's state legislature voted Wednesday to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a sweeping omnibus anti-abortion law that opponents said would make it impossible for abortion providers to operate.
California unveils plan to make 35% of new car sales EVs by 2025
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California unveils plan to make 35% of new car sales EVs by 2025
April 13 (UPI) -- The California Air Resources Board unveiled a plan to require 35% of new passenger vehicles to be powered by batteries or hydrogen by the 2026 model year and 100% of sales to exhibit net-zero emissions by 2035.
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
April 13 (UPI) -- Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty in a New York court room on Wednesday to a single count of forcible touching, court documents show.
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
April 13 (UPI) -- A group of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday on a bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the governor's office confirmed.
Juul reaches $22.5M settlement in Washington deceptive advertising lawsuit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Juul reaches $22.5M settlement in Washington deceptive advertising lawsuit
April 13 (UPI) -- E-cigarette company Juul reached a $22.5 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by the state of Washington that accused it of marketing its product to underage buyers.
Judge won't dismiss charge against former Clinton lawyer for lying to FBI
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge won't dismiss charge against former Clinton lawyer for lying to FBI
April 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that a special prosecutor can continue to investigate a lawyer who previously worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
Dow rises 344 points as markets rebound amid corporate earnings
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow rises 344 points as markets rebound amid corporate earnings
April 13 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344 points Wednesday as investors focused on corporate earnings results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
'Doughnut deflation': Krispy Kreme discounts famous glazed to match U.S. gas prices
'Doughnut deflation': Krispy Kreme discounts famous glazed to match U.S. gas prices
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement