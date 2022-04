Freddie Mac said Thursday that 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates have hit an average of 5%, its highest rate in more than a decade. File Photo by Dan Moyle/Flickr

April 14 (UPI) -- The federally sponsored mortgage corporation Freddie Mac said Thursday that 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates have hit an average of 5%, nearly 2% above from where they sat a year ago as home purchases slow across the country. The corporation's Primary Mortgage Market Survey found that the rate reached the new point after averaging 4.72% a week ago and 3.04% a year ago at this time. Advertisement

"This week, mortgage rates averaged five percent for the first time in over a decade," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist said in a statement.

"As Americans contend with historically high inflation, the combination of rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices and tight inventory are making the pursuit of homeownership the most expensive in a generation."

Freddie Mac said a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averaged 4.17%, up 0.9 points from a week ago. That rate averaged 2.35% in 2021.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage average has increased 0.3 points to 3.69% from last week. It was 2.8% last year.

The new rates are already having some effect on the home-purchasing market with the Mortgage Bankers Association reporting Thursday that mortgage loan applications for March were down 5% from a year ago, but 10% higher than February.

"Mortgage applications for new home purchases increased in March, which is consistent with typical seasonal trends and a sign of strong underlying demand for housing," Joel Kan, the MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement.

"Potential buyers have increasingly looked to new homes as an option, given the lack of existing homes for sale. The average loan size continued to set record highs and reached $436,151. Growth in applications for larger loans continued to dominate application activity."