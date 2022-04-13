First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.

1/3

The first of several buses of migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., arrived on Wednesday, as Abbott attempts to make the Biden administration deal with the issue, rather than his state. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- A group of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday on a bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the governor's office confirmed. The bus was chartered by Abbott and dropped the migrants off not far from the U.S. Capitol building, as he attempts to force the Biden administration deal with them rather than his state. Advertisement

"First Texas bus drops off illegal immigrants blocks from US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Biden refuses to come see the mess he's made at the border. So Texas is bringing the border to him," Abbott posted on Twitter, along with a photograph of the bus.

The migrants are from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Abbott had warned the move was coming as Texas deals with hundreds of undocumented migrants crossing into the state across the Mexican border.

Earlier in April, Abbott said Texas would provide charter buses to border communities so migrants can be sent to Washington, D.C., where the Biden administration can better deal with them.

A second bus, chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, is currently on the way to Washington, D.C., Abbott's office confirmed.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, who will oversee the busing program, said the state will have over 900 buses for the operation.

"As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, the state of Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps and keep Texans safe," Abbott said in a statement.

"By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden administration's failure to secure our border."

The bus arrived on the same day Abbott met with Nuevo León Gov. Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda. The Mexican state of Nuevo León borders Texas.

The two met at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge in Laredo to discuss challenges along the Texas-Mexico border, signing a memorandum of understanding between the two, to enhance border security measures.

The agreement goes into effect immediately and is meant to improve the flow of traffic across the border crossing.

Texas authorities will now stop inspecting every commercial truck crossing the Laredo-Colombia bridge, as long as Nuevo León has checkpoints on its side of the border. Texas state inspections will continue for trucks coming from the other three Mexican states that border Texas. The two states share a 9-mile border.

"Texans demand and deserve an aggressive, comprehensive border security strategy that will protect our communities from the dangerous consequences related to illegal immigration," Abbott said in a statement.

"Until President Biden enforces the immigration laws passed by Congress, Texas will step up and use its own strategies to secure the border and negotiate with Mexico to seek solutions that will keep Texans safe."