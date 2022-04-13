Trending
April 13, 2022 / 7:25 PM

First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.

By Simon Druker
The first of several buses of migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., arrived on Wednesday, as Abbott attempts to make the Biden administration deal with the issue, rather than his state. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- A group of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday on a bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the governor's office confirmed.

The bus was chartered by Abbott and dropped the migrants off not far from the U.S. Capitol building, as he attempts to force the Biden administration deal with them rather than his state.

"First Texas bus drops off illegal immigrants blocks from US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Biden refuses to come see the mess he's made at the border. So Texas is bringing the border to him," Abbott posted on Twitter, along with a photograph of the bus.

The migrants are from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Abbott had warned the move was coming as Texas deals with hundreds of undocumented migrants crossing into the state across the Mexican border.

Earlier in April, Abbott said Texas would provide charter buses to border communities so migrants can be sent to Washington, D.C., where the Biden administration can better deal with them.

A second bus, chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, is currently on the way to Washington, D.C., Abbott's office confirmed.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, who will oversee the busing program, said the state will have over 900 buses for the operation.

"As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, the state of Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps and keep Texans safe," Abbott said in a statement.

"By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden administration's failure to secure our border."

The bus arrived on the same day Abbott met with Nuevo León Gov. Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda. The Mexican state of Nuevo León borders Texas.

The two met at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge in Laredo to discuss challenges along the Texas-Mexico border, signing a memorandum of understanding between the two, to enhance border security measures.

The agreement goes into effect immediately and is meant to improve the flow of traffic across the border crossing.

Texas authorities will now stop inspecting every commercial truck crossing the Laredo-Colombia bridge, as long as Nuevo León has checkpoints on its side of the border. Texas state inspections will continue for trucks coming from the other three Mexican states that border Texas. The two states share a 9-mile border.

"Texans demand and deserve an aggressive, comprehensive border security strategy that will protect our communities from the dangerous consequences related to illegal immigration," Abbott said in a statement.

"Until President Biden enforces the immigration laws passed by Congress, Texas will step up and use its own strategies to secure the border and negotiate with Mexico to seek solutions that will keep Texans safe."

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
April 13 (UPI) -- Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty in a New York court room on Wednesday to a single count of forcible touching, court documents show.
Juul reaches $22.5M settlement in Washington deceptive advertising lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Juul reaches $22.5M settlement in Washington deceptive advertising lawsuit
April 13 (UPI) -- E-cigarette company Juul reached a $22.5 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by the state of Washington that accused it of marketing its product to underage buyers.
Judge won't dismiss charge against former Clinton lawyer for lying to FBI
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge won't dismiss charge against former Clinton lawyer for lying to FBI
April 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that a special prosecutor can continue to investigate a lawyer who previously worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
Dow rises 344 points as markets rebound amid corporate earnings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow rises 344 points as markets rebound amid corporate earnings
April 13 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344 points Wednesday as investors focused on corporate earnings results.
Biden authorizes additional $800 million in Ukrainian military aid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden authorizes additional $800 million in Ukrainian military aid
April 13 (UPI) -- The United States will send another $800 million worth of weapons to Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, after first sharing the news with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Johnny Depp's friend testifies he never saw abuse of Amber Heard
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Johnny Depp's friend testifies he never saw abuse of Amber Heard
April 13 (UPI) -- A friend of Johnny Depp's testified in a Virginia court Wednesday that though Amber Heard told him Depp struck her, he never saw any evidence of abuse.
VP Harris: Treat women as 'whole human being' to cut maternal mortality
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
VP Harris: Treat women as 'whole human being' to cut maternal mortality
April 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said it's important for women to be treated "as a whole human being" in order to cut down on maternal mortality in the United States during a Cabinet meeting on the issue at the White House.
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
April 13 (UPI) -- Authorities said on Wednesday that they have arrested the chief suspect in the shooting attack at a New York City subway station that injured more than two dozen people.
Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows removed from N.C. voter rolls amid fraud probe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows removed from N.C. voter rolls amid fraud probe
April 13 (UPI) -- Elections officials in North Carolina said they removed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from the state's voter rolls amid an investigation into alleged election fraud.
Southwest Airlines pilots warn management about fatigue increase
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Southwest Airlines pilots warn management about fatigue increase
April 13 (UPI) -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association's board of directors on Wednesday warned the company that mismanaged scheduling and poor staffing have created issues of fatigue among its members.
