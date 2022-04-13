CDC extends COVID-19 mask mandate to May 3 for airlines, transit

April 13 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday the mask mandate for air travel has been extended for 15 days -- through May 3.
"Since early April, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of cases in the U.S.," a CDC official told CNN. "In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and healthcare system capacity, CDC is recommending that TSA extend the security directive to enforce mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for 15 days, through May 3, 2022."