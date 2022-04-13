Twitter investor sues Elon Musk for failing to properly disclose shares

April 13 (UPI) -- A Twitter shareholder has filed a lawsuit against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over his failure to disclose his ownership stake in the social media platform, saying it cost shareholders blind to his investment money while the world's richest man was able to purchase artificially cheapened options.
Musk, who currently owns 9.2% of the social platform's stocks, started buying Twitter shares in January, accumulating a more than 5% stake in the company by March 24 and a 9.2%, or more than 73.4 million shares of Twitter, by April 4.