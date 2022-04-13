Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 13, 2022 / 4:39 AM

Twitter investor sues Elon Musk for failing to properly disclose shares

By Darryl Coote
Twitter investor sues Elon Musk for failing to properly disclose shares
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is being sued over allegations of not properly disclosing his purchase of Twitter shares. NASA File Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- A Twitter shareholder has filed a lawsuit against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over his failure to disclose his ownership stake in the social media platform, saying it cost shareholders blind to his investment money while the world's richest man was able to purchase artificially cheapened options.

Musk, who currently owns 9.2% of the social platform's stocks, started buying Twitter shares in January, accumulating a more than 5% stake in the company by March 24 and a 9.2%, or more than 73.4 million shares of Twitter, by April 4.

Advertisement

In the federal security class action lawsuit filed by Marc Bain Rasella on Tuesday and obtained by NPR argues Musk is liable for losses incurred by Twitter investors who sold their stocks between his acquisition of a 5% stake in the company and his disclosure of ownership.

In the lawsuit, Rasella on behalf of other unknown plaintiffs states Musk was required under a Security and Exchange Commission rule to file a Schedule 13 form to disclose his ownership of Twitter within 10 days of surpassing 5% stock ownership.

RELATED Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sues TransUnion for deceptive practices

However, Musk only filed the required form on April 4 -- a revelation that caused the price of Twitter stock to sore 27% to $49.97 from $39.31 three days earlier.

Advertisement

In the court document, Rasella argues that Twitter investors who sold stock between March 24 and April 4 were cheated out of information due to false statements made by Musk that not only cost them money but allowed him to purchase more Twitter stock at a devalued price, saving him some $143 million.

"Defendant Musk is liable for the false statements," the documents states.

RELATED Johnny Depp's $50M defamation trial against Amber Heard begins in Virginia

Rasella is asking the court to award him and others who sold stock unaware of Musk's ownership compensation and punitive damages as well as legal costs and expenses.

RELATED Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs law making abortion procedures a felony

Latest Headlines

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs law to allow conceal carry without a permit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs law to allow conceal carry without a permit
April 13 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation to allow residents to carry a concealed gun in public without a license, making it the 25 state to scrap the firearm requirement.
Court sentences 2 Illinois men in Minnesota mosque bombing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court sentences 2 Illinois men in Minnesota mosque bombing
April 13 (UPI) -- Two Illinois men who pled guilty to bombing a Minnesota mosque in 2017 were sentenced to less than 20 years' imprisonment after the victims asked for leniency.
Biden accuses Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden accuses Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine
April 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine on Tuesday, less than two weeks after he was firm in stating Moscow war crimes had yet to meet that threshold.
Kamala Harris announces OSHA program to protect workers from heat-related injuries
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kamala Harris announces OSHA program to protect workers from heat-related injuries
April 12 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new program by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to protect workers from heat-related injuries.
Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states
April 12 (UPI) -- Tornadoes were reported in Texas and Iowa on Tuesday night as more severe weather was forecast in surrounding states.
Texas prosecutor may temporarily spare death row prisoner many believe is innocent
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas prosecutor may temporarily spare death row prisoner many believe is innocent
April 12 (UPI) -- At a combative legislative hearing, the Cameron County district attorney indicated Tuesday he may step in and stop Melissa Lucio's April 27 execution.
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns amid charges of federal bribery, wire fraud
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns amid charges of federal bribery, wire fraud
April 12 (UPI) -- New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after federal prosecutors charged him with bribery, honest service wire fraud and conspiracy in connection with an abuse of office while supporting a donor.
N.Y. police hunt for gunman in subway shooting that injured 29
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
N.Y. police hunt for gunman in subway shooting that injured 29
April 12 (UPI) -- New York City police were scouring subway tunnels Tuesday afternoon in the hunt for a gunman who opened fire at a Brooklyn station during the morning commute.
Former officers charged in George Floyd's death reject plea deal
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former officers charged in George Floyd's death reject plea deal
April 12 (UPI) -- Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, rejected plea deals in a state trial.
Arizona death row prisoner's lawyers say clemency board stacked against him
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Arizona death row prisoner's lawyers say clemency board stacked against him
April 12 (UPI) -- Attorneys for an Arizona death row prisoner have filed a challenge to the state's clemency board, which they say won't give their client a fair consideration because it includes too many former law enforcement officers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Inflation in U.S. has risen 8.5% over past year; quickest pace in 40 years
Inflation in U.S. has risen 8.5% over past year; quickest pace in 40 years
N.Y. police hunt for gunman in subway shooting that injured 29
N.Y. police hunt for gunman in subway shooting that injured 29
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
Biden to suspend ethanol fuel ban to lower gas prices this summer
Biden to suspend ethanol fuel ban to lower gas prices this summer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement