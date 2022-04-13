Trending
U.S. News
April 13, 2022 / 5:24 AM

Police identify 3rd suspected gunman in Sacramento shooting that killed 6, injured 12

By Darryl Coote
Police identify 3rd suspected gunman in Sacramento shooting that killed 6, injured 12
Mtula Payton is accused of being among five shooters involved in violence on April 3 that killed six people and injured 12 others in Sacramento. Photo courtesy of Sacramento Police Department/Release

April 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said they are searching for a 27-year-old man accused of being involved in a shooting early this month in Sacramento that left six people dead and 12 injured.

Police identified the suspect Tuesday as Mtula Payton, accusing him of being one of at least five gunmen who were involved in the gang-related violence on April 3.

According to authorities, the shooting began at about 2 a.m. April 3 in the area of 10th and K Street between two local street gangs.

Officers arrived to find six people dead at the scene and a dozen others injured, several suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police previously arrested Smiley Martin, 27, and Dandrea Martin, 26, on accusations of also being shooters in the incident.

Smiley Martin was located at the scene suffering from serious injuries and transported to a local hospital while Dandrea Martin was arrested the following day.

Authorities said Payton's whereabouts are unknown and are asking for the public's help to find him.

"Detectives continue to examine evidence, contact witnesses and interview involved parties to gain a complete understanding of the incident," the Sacramento Police Department said in a release.

The 27-year-old is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including domestic violence and gun charges.

The domestic violence charge stems from an incident that occurred hours prior to the shooting.

According to authorities, officers responded to the home where a woman suffering from injuries accused Payton of hurting her.

"The investigation has moved very quickly in this first week, and it will continue until we can present prosecutors and the public with a complete picture of this terrible crime," said police chief Kathy Lester.

