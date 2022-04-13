Trending
April 13, 2022 / 7:35 AM

NYC subway reopens after 10 shot by gunman; police search for person of interest

By Clyde Hughes
New York City police officers respond to the scene of the shooting on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn. Police said that the gunman has not been found. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Police in New York City are searching Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a crowded subway train and platform in Brooklyn and wounded nearly a dozen people, as commuters return to the subway with heightened security.

New York City transit commuters saw a substantial increase in security officers at subway points on Wednesday morning, one day after 10 people were shot by a man who donned a gas mask and popped smoke grenades. Officials said that several people were injured by the smoke.

The New York City Police Department has identified a person of interest -- 62-year-old Frank James, but officials have not described him as a suspect.

"We are endeavoring to locate him to determine his connection to this subway shooting, if any," New York City Police Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters at a news conference.

Authorities are now looking through James' activities posted online to see where he might be. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that he has no prior criminal record. James has ties to Wisconsin.

Overall, close to 40 people were injured in Tuesday's attack, which began when the gunman opened fire on the train when it was stopped in a tunnel between 59th and 36th streets in Brooklyn.

The 36th Street station reopened to traffic on Wednesday morning after police finished their investigation and gathered evidence. Among the evidence collected by police is a bag -- believed to have been left by the shooter -- which contained some clues, including the keys to a van rented in Philadelphia.

The search for James is a nationwide manhunt involving local New York and federal law enforcement agencies.

"The FBI's and NYPD's joint-terrorism task force is made up of over 50 agencies and we are fully engaged on this investigation," said Michael Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI New York field office, according to CNN. "It's still very much in its early stages.

"Our focus right now -- our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

Tuesday's shooting was captured on video by multiple people and posted online. It shows the panic that the attack set off -- and some of the footage captured the gunman.

Tuesday's shooting comes as the nation's largest city fights a wave of gun violence this month -- nearly 300 shootings, according to authorities. That's up significantly over this same time last year.

Authorities said James maintained an address in Milwaukee and had purchased fireworks, including "canister smoke" from a vendor in Racine, Wis., last year. Police later found the rental van that was believed to be used by the gunman near the scene.

"The keys to that U-Haul van was found in the subway in our shooter's possessions," New York City Chief of Detectives James Essig told CNN. "We don't know right now if Mr. James has any connection to the subway. That's still under investigation."

