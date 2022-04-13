Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows removed from N.C. voter rolls amid fraud probe

1/5

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (C) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate in Washington D.C., on February 9, 2021. Meadows was removed from the North Carolina voter rolls this week. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Elections officials in North Carolina said they removed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from the state's voter rolls amid an investigation into alleged election fraud. Macon County Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault told the Asheville Citizen-Times on Tuesday that she removed Meadows from the active voter list on Monday. She said she did so after determining that he was registered to vote in both North Carolina and Virginia. Advertisement

"What I found was that he was also registered in the state of Virginia. And he voted in a 2021 election. The last election he voted in macon County was in 2020," Thibault said according to the Citizen-Times.

North Carolina State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon confirmed Meadows' removal from the voter rolls to The Washington Post.

Last month, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced that he'd asked the State Bureau of Investigations to look into whether Meadows registered to vote at an address in Macon County where he doesn't live.

Meadows and his wife Debra, who live in Virginia, allegedly registered to vote at a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C., and voted via absentee ballots mailed to the Washington, D.C., area. The person who owned the home in Scaly Mountain said Meadows "never spent a night down there."

Providing false information on voter registration forms is a felony under federal law and a Class I felony under North Carolina general statutes. Anyone who moves to another state and votes from that address then loses their North Carolina residency.

The Citizen-Times reported that Debra Meadows is still registered to vote at the Scaly Mountain address.

The former White House chief of staff has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump's baseless assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him due to voter fraud.

Text message exchanges between he and Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, about the election are currently under review by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which sought to overturn the election.