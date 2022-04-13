Trending
April 13, 2022 / 1:43 AM

Court sentences 2 Illinois men in Minnesota mosque bombing

By Darryl Coote
Court sentences 2 Illinois men in Minnesota mosque bombing
A judge in Minnesota sentenced two men convicted of participating in the bombing of a mosque in 2017 to reduced sentences after the victims lobbied the court for mercy. Pool File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Two Illinois men who pled guilty to bombing a Minnesota mosque in 2017 were sentenced to less than 20 years' imprisonment after the victims asked for leniency.

On Tuesday, Michael McWhorter, 33, received a sentence of nearly 16 years in prison and Joe Morris, 26, was sentenced to a little more than 14 years for their roles in the Aug. 5, 2017, firebombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, located within the Greater Twin Cities area.

Emily Claire Hari, 51, formally know as Michael Hari, was convicted to 53 years in prison in September on five counts of civil rights and hate crimes for being the mastermind behind the attack.

The two men, who testified against Hari, pled guilty in January 2019 to several federal civil rights and weapons charges and faced minimum 35-year sentences before the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center and members of the Muslim community asked the court for leniency.

In a letter addressed to Judge Donovan Frank, the Muslim leaders asked the court to "exercise compassion" and grant the pair a reduced sentence, stating the men have expressed "profound regret" while understanding how they were radicalized against the Muslim community.

"The harm that was done is real, the crime that was committed is real, the horror of what happened that day is real, but what's also real is our opportunity to offer real forgiveness and lead by example," the letter states. "While we may diverge on theological points, mercy, forgiveness and the opportunity for redemption is shared by every faith."

Prosecutors said McWhorter and Morris were recruited by Hari to join his White Rabbits terrorist militia.

On the night of Aug. 4 and into the morning of Aug. 5, the three drove in a rented pickup from Illinois to Bloomington, Minn., and when they were about an hour from the mosque, Hari told McWhorter and Morris that the plan was to bomb the Islamic center and that there was a 20-pound black powder pipe bomb in the truck.

At about 5 a.m., Morris smashed the window of the Imam's office at the center with a sledgehammer and threw a plastic container holding a mixture of diesel fuel and gasoline inside. McWhorter then lit the fuse on the pipe bomb and threw it through the broken window while Hari waited for them behind the steering wheel of the truck.

The pipe bomb exploded as several worshipers were gathered in the mosque for morning prayers and caused extensive damage, though no one was injured.

"McWhorter and Morris carried out a violent plan to attack a house of worship as people peacefully prayed inside," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division said in a statement. "In the United States, all people have a right to exercise their faith freely. The Justice Department will vigorously prosecute domestic terrorists who carry out acts of violence to suppress those rights or threaten and intimidate others based on their religious identity."

Imam Mohamed Omar was present at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center during the attack.

On Tuesday, he said the bombing was a horrifying act that stripped them of a sense of safety but they are celebrating their unity and their ability to live through their values.

"Today was the date that they were going to sentence and we as community stood by them and showed forgiveness and compassion and because of our faith, because of what brought us together in this building ... and that very value is the one that we live today," he said.

Imam Asad Zaman, executive director of the Muslin American Society of Minnesota, said choosing to forgive the two men represented "a profound act of healing for our community."

"We are able to despite our pain to see the humanity of our fellow human beings and to understand their mitigating circumstances, which is why we asked the judge for leniency," he said. "We are grateful that has not fallen on deaf ears."

Latest Headlines

Biden accuses Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden accuses Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine
April 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine on Tuesday, less than two weeks after he was firm in stating Moscow war crimes had yet to meet that threshold.
Kamala Harris announces OSHA program to protect workers from heat-related injuries
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris announces OSHA program to protect workers from heat-related injuries
April 12 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new program by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to protect workers from heat-related injuries.
Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states
April 12 (UPI) -- Tornadoes were reported in Texas and Iowa on Tuesday night as more severe weather was forecast in surrounding states.
Texas prosecutor may temporarily spare death row prisoner many believe is innocent
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas prosecutor may temporarily spare death row prisoner many believe is innocent
April 12 (UPI) -- At a combative legislative hearing, the Cameron County district attorney indicated Tuesday he may step in and stop Melissa Lucio's April 27 execution.
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns amid charges of federal bribery, wire fraud
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns amid charges of federal bribery, wire fraud
April 12 (UPI) -- New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after federal prosecutors charged him with bribery, honest service wire fraud and conspiracy in connection with an abuse of office while supporting a donor.
N.Y. police hunt for gunman in subway shooting that injured 29
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
N.Y. police hunt for gunman in subway shooting that injured 29
April 12 (UPI) -- New York City police were scouring subway tunnels Tuesday afternoon in the hunt for a gunman who opened fire at a Brooklyn station during the morning commute.
Former officers charged in George Floyd's death reject plea deal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former officers charged in George Floyd's death reject plea deal
April 12 (UPI) -- Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, rejected plea deals in a state trial.
Arizona death row prisoner's lawyers say clemency board stacked against him
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arizona death row prisoner's lawyers say clemency board stacked against him
April 12 (UPI) -- Attorneys for an Arizona death row prisoner have filed a challenge to the state's clemency board, which they say won't give their client a fair consideration because it includes too many former law enforcement officers.
S.D. House votes to impeach AG Jason Ravnsborg over fatal 2020 crash
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
S.D. House votes to impeach AG Jason Ravnsborg over fatal 2020 crash
April 12 (UPI) -- The South Dakota House on Tuesday voted 36-31 to impeach state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after he fatally struck a pedestrian with his car in 2020.
Biden to suspend ethanol fuel ban to lower gas prices this summer
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden to suspend ethanol fuel ban to lower gas prices this summer
April 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced plans to suspend a federal rule to expand the use of E15 blend gasoline in another effort to give motorists more affordable prices at the pump.
