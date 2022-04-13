Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 13, 2022 / 8:49 PM

California unveils plan to make 35% of new car sales EVs by 2025

By Daniel Uria
California unveils plan to make 35% of new car sales EVs by 2025
The California Air Resources Board unveiled a plan to require 35%o f new passenger vehicles to be powered by batteries or hydrogen by the 2026 model year and 100% of sales to exhibit net-zero emissions by 2035. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- California's air regulators unveiled a plan Wednesday that would require about one-third of all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission electric vehicles, or EVs, by 2025.

The proposal by the California Air Resources Board would require 35% of new passenger vehicles to be powered by batteries or hydrogen by the 2026 model year and 100% of sales to exhibit net-zero emissions by 2035.

Advertisement

"Emissions from motor vehicle engines hurt public health, welfare, the environment and the climate in multiple interrelated ways," the board said. "Reducing emissions of one kind supports reducing emissions of others and contributes to decreasing the severity of their impacts."

The board noted that electric vehicle sales in California rose to 12.4% of total sales in 2021, up from 7.8% in 2020.

RELATED Lithium ion batteries going cobalt-free; nickel next on the chopping block

It added that 74% of California drivers reported having "at least some interest" in owning an electric vehicle with 40% saying they would consider purchasing one as their "next vehicle."

However, the board said that changes including more affordable battery technology, increased public charging stations and an effective marketing campaign would be necessary to increase interest in electric vehicles.

Advertisement

"This consumer change will require continued improvements in electric vehicle technology, owner support and conveniences, as well as successful strategies to communicate the benefits to potential buyers," the plan stated.

RELATED Toyota to sell its first widely available all-electric SUV, the bZ4X

Under the plan, Californians would still be permitted to own gas-powered vehicles and sell them on the used market.

The plan corresponds with an executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020 seeking to end the sale of new internal-combustion passenger vehicles by 2035.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held on June 9 and written comments on the plan must be submitted by May 31.

RELATED GM and Honda expand alliance to produce millions of EVs

Latest Headlines

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
April 13 (UPI) -- Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty in a New York court room on Wednesday to a single count of forcible touching, court documents show.
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
April 13 (UPI) -- A group of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday on a bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the governor's office confirmed.
Juul reaches $22.5M settlement in Washington deceptive advertising lawsuit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Juul reaches $22.5M settlement in Washington deceptive advertising lawsuit
April 13 (UPI) -- E-cigarette company Juul reached a $22.5 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by the state of Washington that accused it of marketing its product to underage buyers.
Judge won't dismiss charge against former Clinton lawyer for lying to FBI
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge won't dismiss charge against former Clinton lawyer for lying to FBI
April 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that a special prosecutor can continue to investigate a lawyer who previously worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
Dow rises 344 points as markets rebound amid corporate earnings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow rises 344 points as markets rebound amid corporate earnings
April 13 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344 points Wednesday as investors focused on corporate earnings results.
Biden authorizes additional $800 million in Ukrainian military aid
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden authorizes additional $800 million in Ukrainian military aid
April 13 (UPI) -- The United States will send another $800 million worth of weapons to Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, after first sharing the news with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Johnny Depp's friend testifies he never saw abuse of Amber Heard
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Johnny Depp's friend testifies he never saw abuse of Amber Heard
April 13 (UPI) -- A friend of Johnny Depp's testified in a Virginia court Wednesday that though Amber Heard told him Depp struck her, he never saw any evidence of abuse.
VP Harris: Treat women as 'whole human being' to cut maternal mortality
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
VP Harris: Treat women as 'whole human being' to cut maternal mortality
April 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said it's important for women to be treated "as a whole human being" in order to cut down on maternal mortality in the United States during a Cabinet meeting on the issue at the White House.
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
April 13 (UPI) -- Authorities said on Wednesday that they have arrested the chief suspect in the shooting attack at a New York City subway station that injured more than two dozen people.
Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows removed from N.C. voter rolls amid fraud probe
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows removed from N.C. voter rolls amid fraud probe
April 13 (UPI) -- Elections officials in North Carolina said they removed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from the state's voter rolls amid an investigation into alleged election fraud.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
Kamala Harris announces OSHA program to protect workers from heat-related injuries
Kamala Harris announces OSHA program to protect workers from heat-related injuries
Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states
Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement