Police rule Baltimore firefighters' deaths homicides; ATF says fire was 'incendiary'

The Baltimore fire in January that killed three firefighters has been declared incendiary by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Photo courtesy Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore/ Twitter

April 13 (UPI) -- Police ruled the deaths of three firefighters who became trapped in a partially collapsed three-story Baltimore home in January as homicides on Wednesday after the fire was classified as "incendiary" by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The incendiary declaration means the fire was the direct result of criminal activity and was either intentionally ignited or "spread to an area where the fire should not be," it said. Advertisement

The federal bureau made its determination following its investigation with partners into the Jan. 24 two-alarm fire at the vacant Southwest Baltimore home

The fire caused the building to partially collapse, burying four firefighters inside. While firefighter John McMaster was immediately pulled from the rubble and transported to a local hospital from which he was later released, Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo died while in the line of duty.

"The incendiary classification is an important step forward in this investigation," ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby said in a statement. "We will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure a complete and thorough investigation is completed."

Days following the fire, the ATF posted images and video online of a person of interest in the case and offered a $10,000 for information leading to the hooded individual -- a reward that was increased to $100,000.

In the release Wednesday, the ATF said the individual has been identified.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that homicide detectives have now taken over the case that will be conducted with the ATF.

The Baltimore Fire Fighters Association said the announcement was "bittersweet" as it reopens a "terrible wound" that had only begun to heal though it does confirm its members worries that the fire was intentionally set.

"We now have confirmed our suspicions that this was a criminal act and are united in our assistance and support of law enforcement in their continuing investigation that will hopefully lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible," the union said in a statement.