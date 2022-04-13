Trending
April 13, 2022 / 11:06 PM

Police rule Baltimore firefighters' deaths homicides; ATF says fire was 'incendiary'

By Darryl Coote
The Baltimore fire in January that killed three firefighters has been declared incendiary by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Photo courtesy Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore/Twitter

April 13 (UPI) -- Police ruled the deaths of three firefighters who became trapped in a partially collapsed three-story Baltimore home in January as homicides on Wednesday after the fire was classified as "incendiary" by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The incendiary declaration means the fire was the direct result of criminal activity and was either intentionally ignited or "spread to an area where the fire should not be," it said.

The federal bureau made its determination following its investigation with partners into the Jan. 24 two-alarm fire at the vacant Southwest Baltimore home

The fire caused the building to partially collapse, burying four firefighters inside. While firefighter John McMaster was immediately pulled from the rubble and transported to a local hospital from which he was later released, Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo died while in the line of duty.

"The incendiary classification is an important step forward in this investigation," ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby said in a statement. "We will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure a complete and thorough investigation is completed."

Days following the fire, the ATF posted images and video online of a person of interest in the case and offered a $10,000 for information leading to the hooded individual -- a reward that was increased to $100,000.

In the release Wednesday, the ATF said the individual has been identified.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that homicide detectives have now taken over the case that will be conducted with the ATF.

The Baltimore Fire Fighters Association said the announcement was "bittersweet" as it reopens a "terrible wound" that had only begun to heal though it does confirm its members worries that the fire was intentionally set.

"We now have confirmed our suspicions that this was a criminal act and are united in our assistance and support of law enforcement in their continuing investigation that will hopefully lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible," the union said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of abortion law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of abortion law
April 13 (UPI) -- Kentucky's state legislature voted Wednesday to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a sweeping omnibus anti-abortion law that opponents said would make it impossible for abortion providers to operate.
California unveils plan to make 35% of new car sales EVs by 2025
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California unveils plan to make 35% of new car sales EVs by 2025
April 13 (UPI) -- The California Air Resources Board unveiled a plan to require 35% of new passenger vehicles to be powered by batteries or hydrogen by the 2026 model year and 100% of sales to exhibit net-zero emissions by 2035.
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching
April 13 (UPI) -- Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty in a New York court room on Wednesday to a single count of forcible touching, court documents show.
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
April 13 (UPI) -- A group of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday on a bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the governor's office confirmed.
Juul reaches $22.5M settlement in Washington deceptive advertising lawsuit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Juul reaches $22.5M settlement in Washington deceptive advertising lawsuit
April 13 (UPI) -- E-cigarette company Juul reached a $22.5 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by the state of Washington that accused it of marketing its product to underage buyers.
Judge won't dismiss charge against former Clinton lawyer for lying to FBI
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge won't dismiss charge against former Clinton lawyer for lying to FBI
April 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that a special prosecutor can continue to investigate a lawyer who previously worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
Dow rises 344 points as markets rebound amid corporate earnings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow rises 344 points as markets rebound amid corporate earnings
April 13 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344 points Wednesday as investors focused on corporate earnings results.
Biden authorizes additional $800 million in Ukrainian military aid
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden authorizes additional $800 million in Ukrainian military aid
April 13 (UPI) -- The United States will send another $800 million worth of weapons to Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, after first sharing the news with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Johnny Depp's friend testifies he never saw abuse of Amber Heard
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Johnny Depp's friend testifies he never saw abuse of Amber Heard
April 13 (UPI) -- A friend of Johnny Depp's testified in a Virginia court Wednesday that though Amber Heard told him Depp struck her, he never saw any evidence of abuse.
VP Harris: Treat women as 'whole human being' to cut maternal mortality
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
VP Harris: Treat women as 'whole human being' to cut maternal mortality
April 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said it's important for women to be treated "as a whole human being" in order to cut down on maternal mortality in the United States during a Cabinet meeting on the issue at the White House.
