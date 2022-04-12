Trending
U.S. News
April 12, 2022 / 10:18 PM

Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states

By Daniel Uria

April 12 (UPI) -- Tornadoes were reported in Texas and Iowa on Tuesday night as more severe weather was forecast in surrounding states.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Salado in southern Bell County at 5:40 p.m. CDT, describing the storm as a life-threatening situation and urging residents to take shelter.

The tornado appeared to have lifted by 6:10 p.m. However, a second tornado was confirmed at 7:28 p.m. in eastern Bell County.

Another tornado was spotted in Jarrell, Texas.

A tornado watch was issued for parts of Texas until 11 p.m. with various severe thunderstorm warnings also in place as well as threats of flashfloods reported in Bell County.

Hail that measured up to 5.5 inches in diameter was also reported in Salado, according to AccuWeather.

Another tornado was confirmed on the ground west of Gilmore City in Iowa at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Another tornado touched down in Humboldt, Iowa, about an hour later.

Several counties in Iowa were under tornado warnings and the northwest quadrant of the state was under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Tornado watches were also issued for parts of Minnesota, Arkansas and Louisiana, while severe thunderstorm watches were in place for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

With summer approaching, drought only growing worse in West Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S. April warmup to surge across eastern U.S.

