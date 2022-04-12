Plex to remove podcasts and Web Shows section from platform

Plex users can download and import their podcast subscriptions to other players such as Spotify. File Photo by NeONBRAND/ Wikimedia Commons

April 12 (UPI) -- Plex announced that efforts to support podcasts and a dedicated Web Shows section it added to the platform in 2018 are no longer worth the company's time, so they will be removed Friday. "As part of our ongoing effort to make sure we're spending our time and energy in ways that best serve our awesome user community, we've made the decision to end support for Podcasts and Web Shows within Plex," the company said in a forum post. "We recognize this decision will impact several of you greatly, and we apologize for the inconvenience it will cause. You can continue to access these features within Plex until Friday, April 15th, 2022, at which point they will no longer be available." Advertisement

In the post, the company added instructions for users to download their podcast subscriptions in OPML format and import them to other players before they're removed from the platform.

It also said "most of your favorite Web Shows" will still be available on other areas of the app.

Plex's removal of podcasts is unexpected considering the growing popularity of the medium, but the company has had problems with bugs in its podcasts that were seemingly never fixed, XDA Developers noted.

