Plex to remove podcasts and Web Shows section from platform

April 12 (UPI) -- Plex announced that efforts to support podcasts and a dedicated Web Shows section it added to the platform in 2018 are no longer worth the company's time, so they will be removed Friday.
"As part of our ongoing effort to make sure we're spending our time and energy in ways that best serve our awesome user community, we've made the decision to end support for Podcasts and Web Shows within Plex," the company said in a forum post. "We recognize this decision will impact several of you greatly, and we apologize for the inconvenience it will cause. You can continue to access these features within Plex until Friday, April 15th, 2022, at which point they will no longer be available."