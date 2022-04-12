Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 12, 2022 / 9:03 AM

Biden to suspend ethanol fuel ban to lower gas prices this summer

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Biden to suspend ethanol fuel ban to lower gas prices this summer
President Biden will announce a rule change on Tuesday to allow the sale of E15 fuel at gas stations this summer, in an effort to ease prices at the pump. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden will suspend a federal rule to expand the use of E15 blend gasoline in another effort to give motorists more affordable prices at the pump.

The announcement comes as Biden tries to solve a major pocketbook issue for residents ahead of the midterm elections in November. According to AAA Tuesday, the cost of gasoline is $4.10 per gallon.

Advertisement

In his announcement, Biden will say that the Environmental Protection Agency will allow E15, which uses ethanol, to be sold this summer. A federal ban presently in place prevents E15 from being sold from June 1 through Sept. 15 because of air pollution and smog concerns during the summer months.

Biden is traveling to Iowa on Tuesday and will make the announcement from Menlo at 3:45 p.m. EDT. Menlo is located about 45 miles west of Des Moines.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show

Ethanol fuels are produced from biomass such as corn and sugarcane. Iowa was chosen as the site of Biden's announcement due to its vast corn industry.

All gasoline in the United States contains about 10% ethanol. Raising that level to a 15% blend will save drivers about 10 cents per gallon, White House officials said.

"An emergency waiver can help increase fuel supplies, give consumers more choice to get lower prices, and provide savings to many families," the White House said in a statement.

RELATED Shell says it's lost billions due to exit from Russia over Ukraine war

"At current prices, E15 can save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average, and many stores sell E15 at an even greater discount."

"For working families -- families eager to travel and visit their loved ones -- that will add up to real savings," it added. "Allowing higher levels of blending will also reduce our dependency on foreign fuels as we rely more heavily on home-grown biofuels."

The Energy Department says that E15 is sold at 2,300 stations in 30 states, but that's only a small part of the 150,000 fuel stations in the U.S. passenger gasoline market.

Advertisement
RELATED Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing

Ethanol fuel is produced from biomass such as corn, which is farmed in large quantities in Iowa, where Biden will announce the rule suspension on Tuesday. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Biden has repeatedly called the gas surge "Putin's price hike," a result of the Russian war in Ukraine.

"The president believes that the actions of a dictator half a world away should not impact what families pay at the pump here at home," the White House statement said.

"Today's actions also reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration's goal of achieving real energy independence and commitment to a long-term strategy to spur smart development and adoption of sustainable, homegrown fuels."

AAA said on Monday that the cost of gasoline in the United States has declined by about 8 cents per gallon over the past week. Biden has made other moves to help lower costs, including tapping the U.S. strategic reserve for an extra 180 million barrels over the next several months.

Latest Headlines

Biden's sister Valerie touches on family's tragic past, 'mean' politics, Hunter in new memoir
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden's sister Valerie touches on family's tragic past, 'mean' politics, Hunter in new memoir
April 12 (UPI) -- Valerie Biden Owens, President Joe Biden's sister and adviser, releases a memoir on Tuesday that touches on a number of issues related to the Biden family -- including the 2020 election, the president's son Hunter an
U.S. sanctions Western Balkans officials over corruption
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Western Balkans officials over corruption
April 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration blacklisted seven people and one entity in four Balkan nations on Monday, accusing them of committing corruption that threatens stability throughout the region.
Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts related to Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts related to Jan. 6 riots
April 11 (UPI) -- Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson was found guilty Monday on six charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
White House warns March inflation numbers could be 'extraordinarily elevated'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
White House warns March inflation numbers could be 'extraordinarily elevated'
April 11 (UPI) -- Inflation numbers expected to be released by the Department of Labor on Tuesday, will likely be "extraordinarily elevated," White Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Int'l trade halted at key Texas border crossing as truckers protest inspections
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Int'l trade halted at key Texas border crossing as truckers protest inspections
April 11 (UPI) -- Commercial traffic at a key South Texas border crossing stopped Monday after Mexican truckers protesting new restrictions imposed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blocked an international bridge.
11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania
April 11 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced Monday that 11 people were charged in a gun-trafficking ring that moved nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania.
Iowa U.S. Senate candidate appeals decision knocking her off ballot
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Iowa U.S. Senate candidate appeals decision knocking her off ballot
April 11 (UPI) -- The Iowa Democrat seen as the most likely challenger to longtime Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday she will challenge a weekend court ruling knocking her off the ballot.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis
April 11 (UPI) -- CNN news anchor and media personality Anderson Cooper revealed on social media Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high
April 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413 points as the 10-year treasury yield rose above 2.79%, its highest level since January 2019.
Alleged MS-13 associate 'La Diablita' convicted in 2017 Long Island murders
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Alleged MS-13 associate 'La Diablita' convicted in 2017 Long Island murders
April 11 (UPI) -- An alleged associate of the MS-13 gang was found guilty on Monday in the 2017 murders of four men on Long Island, court documents show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
White House warns March inflation numbers could be 'extraordinarily elevated'
White House warns March inflation numbers could be 'extraordinarily elevated'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement