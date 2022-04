U.S. consumers spent $8.8 billion on domestic airline tickets in March, an increase of 28% compared to pre-pandemic numbers in March 2019, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, which was released on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The cost of domestic air travel in the United States is climbing rapidly, according to new data published by Adobe on Tuesday. A higher cost of fuel and strong demand for tickets is driving up the average price, according to Adobe's 2021 Digital Economy Index. Advertisement

U.S. consumers spent $8.8 billion on domestic airline tickets in March. The figure represents an increase of 28% compared to pre-pandemic numbers in March 2019.

Fares increased by 20%, and the overall number of bookings climbed by 12%, according to the Adobe data.

This comes after the White House warned of "extraordinarily elevated" inflation levels, primarily due to the economic fallout from Russia's ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

The report also says travelers are feeling more comfortable committing to time away.

"The days before a flight that travelers are booking for is returning to normal as people feel confident in making travel plans," reads the report.

"In July 2020, this number dropped to 20 days in advance as people were booking for more emergency situations. In recent weeks this has normalized to the 2019 average of 26 days."