N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin charged with federal bribery, wire fraud

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin appears at an event on September 23, 2021, while state senator. He was indicted on federal bribery and wire fraud charges on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Brian Benjamin Public Facebook

April 12 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin with bribery, honest service wire fraud and conspiracy in connection with an abuse of office while supporting a donor. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced the charges Tuesday, saying Benjamin used his power when he was a state senator to secure a state-funded grant in exchange for contributions to his own political campaigns, abusing his power and essentially using state funds to support his campaign. Advertisement

Benjamin is also charged with two counts of falsifying records in connection with the preparation of forms that falsely reported contributions made by a co-conspirator and false statements in a questionnaire while seeking to become lieutenant governor.

"Exploiting one's official authority by allocating state funds as part of a bribe to procure donations to a political campaign, and engaging in activity to cover up the bribe, is illegal," FBI New York Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement. "As we allege today, Benjamin's conduct in this scheme directly circumvents those procedures put in place to keep our systems fair."

Williams said Benjamin surrendered to the FBI in Manhattan Tuesday morning and appeared in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken will preside over the case.

The charges stem from a 2019 incident in which Benjamin supposedly used his influence to win a $50,000 grant on behalf of one of the co-conspirators. Days later, the co-conspirator wrote Benjamin three checks totaling $25,000 for his campaign, prosecutors said.

When filling out a questionnaire for lieutenant governor, Benjamin claimed he never used his office to benefit a donor.

Benjamin's bribery charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison while his honest services wire fraud charge has a 20-year maximum. The two counts of record falsification also carries a maximum of 20 years.