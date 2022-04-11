Equity firm Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint Technologies for $6.9 billion

Orlando Bravo, founder of the private software equity firm Thoma Bravo, which announced on Monday it is acquiring enterprise security company SailPoint, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6.9 billion. Photo courtesy of Orlando Bravo/Twitter

April 11 (UPI) -- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire Texas-based enterprise security company SailPoint Technologies Holdings, the company announced Monday. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo, a private equity software investment company, said it will pay approximately $6.9 billion in the all-cash transaction.

The announcement sent shares of SailPoint soaring on the New York Stock Exchange. The company was up 29.16%, trading at $64.13 as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

The deal values SailPoint investors' shares at $65.25, representing a premium of 48% to the company's 90-day volume-weighted average price.

Once the transaction is finalized, SailPoint will become a privately held company. It will continue providing identity security solutions on an international level.

"SailPoint is ideally positioned to capitalize on the large and growing demand from modern enterprises for robust identity security solutions that secure their business and reduce risk," Thoma Bravo managing partner Seth Boro said in a statement.

"Their market-leading identity security platform provides the autonomous and intelligent approach that the market requires today, especially among larger enterprises and as hybrid working becomes more common. We look forward to partnering with Mark and his talented team to drive SailPoint's next chapter of growth."

Founded in 2008, Thoma Bravo controls around $70 billion in assets and has offices in Miami and San Francisco, in addition to Chicago.

This marks the latest large-scale acquisition by Thoma Bravo.

Last year, the company acquired software firm Anaplan in a deal valued at $10.7 billion.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SailPoint employs around 1,000 people and was founded in 2005. It first began trading on the NYSE in 2017.

"Identity security is core to cyber security and businesses have realized that to fuel business growth and success, they must start with identity as the foundation for secure business transformation. We've experienced rapid growth and see a tremendous opportunity ahead of us to continue to set the pace in the identity security market as the category leader," CEO Mark McClain said in a statement.

"This transaction delivers significant immediate cash value to our stockholders and maximizes the value of their shares. The transaction will also allow us to pursue our long-term growth trajectory with greater flexibility and effectiveness to support our customers, expand our markets, and accelerate innovation in identity security with the backing of a strong financial partner with deep sector expertise. Thoma Bravo's belief in our vision for identity security aligns strongly with our desire to accelerate and extend our leadership for years to come."

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second half of the year.