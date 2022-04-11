Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2022 / 9:20 AM

Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
After the Avenel, N.J., closing in a few days, there will be only three Kmart locations remaining in the United States -- in Westwood, N.J., Long Island, N.Y., and Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Once a dominant force in the American retail market with more than 2,000 locations, Kmart will soon be down to just three stores nationwide.

One of the last four remaining in the United States, the Kmart store in Avenel, N.J., will close in just a few days.

Advertisement

The Star-Ledger reported that the department store, in Middlesex County, is expected to close on April 17.

Kmart is owned by Transformco, a privately held company that also owns onetime mega-retailer Sears. It also owns online operations for both stores and various brands from both, such as Kenmore and Die-Hard.

RELATED House passes $55 billion bill to aid restaurants, small businesses

Kmart's decline has been slow but steady over the past 20 years. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2002, which at the time was the largest U.S. retailer ever to do so, due largely to competition struggles with rival low-cost retailer Walmart.

Like Sears, another retailer that once dotted the U.S. landscape, Kmart saw a steady decline in the face of a growing Walmart and online challengers like Amazon. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

Additional competition from web-based retailers like Amazon have made it even more difficult for Kmart to survive.

Advertisement

"Kmart was part of America," Michael Lisicky, a retail history author, told WNBC-TV. "Everybody went to Kmart, whether you liked it or not. They had everything. You had toys. You had sporting goods. You had candy. You had stationery.

RELATED QVC to close fire-damaged facility, lay off 2,000 workers

"This was almost as much of a social visit as it was a shopping visit. You could spend hours here. And these just dotted the American landscape over the years."

After the Avenel closing this week, there will be only three Kmart locations remaining in the United States -- in Westwood, N.J., Long Island, N.Y., and Miami.

RELATED Woolworths begins British store closings

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Biden speaks with India PM Narendra Modi on Ukraine, other issues
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Watch live: Biden speaks with India PM Narendra Modi on Ukraine, other issues
April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to shore up international support against Russia's war in Ukraine.
Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board of directors
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board of directors
April 11 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter's board of directors, the social media company's CEO, Parag Agrawal, announced.
Biden to name new ATF head, announce rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to name new ATF head, announce rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
April 11 (UPI) -- President Biden on Monday nominated former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and unveiled a new rule to address growing concerns over so-called "ghost guns."
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
April 11 (UPI) -- The agency responsible for carrying out investigations into families of transgender children in Texas has been roiled by resistance and resignations as employees struggle with ethical questions.
CDC to begin month-long full agency review amid criticism over COVID-19 response
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC to begin month-long full agency review amid criticism over COVID-19 response
April 11 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will begin a month-long review and evaluation of the agency on Monday concerning the agency's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
April 11 (UPI) -- Authorities and officials in Iowa said two people were killed and 10 others were wounded in gunfire that erupted at a Cedar Rapids downtown nightclub over the weekend.
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
April 10 (UPI) -- Days after a 26-year-old woman was arrested in the state of Texas in connection to a "self-performed abortion," a county district attorney announced he is moving to dismiss the case.
April warmup to surge across eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
April warmup to surge across eastern U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters say that warmer days lie ahead for communities in the eastern half of the nation. As the jet stream transitions northward and pushes into southeastern Canada, mild conditions will surge.
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
April 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the condemned an amendment to the legal code in El Salvador criminalizing reporting on certain gang activities.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19
April 10 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 after waking up with a "raspy voice" on Sunday but has not experienced any other symptoms, a spokesman said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily
COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily
Rep. McCarthy leads bipartisan lawmakers to Poland to discuss Ukraine
Rep. McCarthy leads bipartisan lawmakers to Poland to discuss Ukraine
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement