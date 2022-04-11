Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week

After the Avenel, N.J., closing in a few days, there will be only three Kmart locations remaining in the United States -- in Westwood, N.J., Long Island, N.Y., and Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Kmart is owned by Transformco, a privately held company that also owns onetime mega-retailer Sears. It also owns online operations for both stores and various brands from both, such as Kenmore and Die-Hard.
Kmart's decline has been slow but steady over the past 20 years. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2002, which at the time was the largest U.S. retailer ever to do so, due largely to competition struggles with rival low-cost retailer Walmart.
Like Sears, another retailer that once dotted the U.S. landscape, Kmart saw a steady decline in the face of a growing Walmart and online challengers like Amazon.
Additional competition from web-based retailers like Amazon have made it even more difficult for Kmart to survive.
"This was almost as much of a social visit as it was a shopping visit. You could spend hours here. And these just dotted the American landscape over the years."