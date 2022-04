Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson was found guilty Monday on six charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- A former Virginia police officer was found guilty Monday on six charges related to his actions during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Thomas Robertson, a former sergeant of Virginia's Rocky Mount police, was found guilty of charges including impeding law enforcement officers, obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining in restricted grounds and tampering with evidence.

A D.C. Metropolitan Police officer testified that a man carrying a stick, who prosecutors said was Robertson, hit him and another officer as they attempted to move through a crowd during the riots.

Prosecutors played video from the riots and cited online posts Robertson allegedly made before the insurrection calling for an "opened armed rebellion."

Jacob Fracker, a fellow Rocky Mount police officer who Robertson called "son," testified against him after reaching a plea deal, saying that he worked in a conspiracy to "corruptly obstruct, influence and impede" the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory in the electoral college.

Fracker testified that Robertson joined him inside the Capitol, took a photo with him and participated in chants inside the building.

He added that he had given Robertson his cellphone after they were told to turn themselves in at which point Robertson placed it in a container for ammunition. FBI agent Kathryn Camilleri, who investigated the men, said Robertson and Fracker both activated new phones after the riot.

Robertson's attorneys had argued that he only entered the Capitol to retrieve Fracker and had "no plans to go down and say 'I'm going to stop Congress from doing this vote,'" adding that the stick he carried was a walking stick he used after he was injured by gunfire while serving in Afghanistan.