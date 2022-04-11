Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2022 / 3:37 PM

U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show

Regular gas prices dropped by 8 cents compared to last week's cost of $4.19 per gallon.

By Ashley Williams
U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show
By Monday, the cost of regular gasoline dropped by about 8 cents compared to last week’s price of $4.19 per gallon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Gas prices continue on a downward trend across the United States, AAA data showed Monday.

Regular gasoline dropped by about 8 cents compared to last week's price of $4.19 per gallon.

Advertisement

The national average price for regular gasoline stood t $4.11 a gallon on Monday, with diesel at $5.04 and premium gas at $4.80.

The highest-recorded national average for regular gas one month ago on March 11 was $4.33.

Some states continue to fare better than others.

California remains the costliest state to refuel, with an average cost of $5.76 compared to the previous week's average of $5.85.

Fluctuating oil prices continue to heavily influence what drivers pay at the pump.

Gasoline prices will likely face downward pressure if oil prices keep below $100 per barrel, AAA reports.

In late March, as a response to rising gas prices, President Joe Biden ordered that an extra 1 million barrels of oil be released daily from the U.S.'s strategic petroleum reserve for six months.

In what's thought to be the largest-ever release for the reserve, the amount of oil would total 180 million barrels, Biden announced.

In a House committee meeting on Wednesday, Democrats and Republicans went up against oil industry executives as the companies continue to rake in profits while gas prices remain high.

Advertisement

"As oil prices rise and Americans are hurting, the six oil companies testifying today made more than $75 billion in profits between them last year," said House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said at the hearing.

Read More

Gallup Poll: Big majorities back range of climate change policies Consumers fears about inflation increase over past month, study says United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level

Latest Headlines

Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
April 11 (UPI) -- President Biden on Monday nominated former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and unveiled a new rule to address growing concerns over so-called "ghost guns."
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect on Monday for parts of three states across the northern Plains with "storm of the century" possible across the region this week.
Child dies after getting swept into North Carolina waterfall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Child dies after getting swept into North Carolina waterfall
April 11 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old girl has died after falling into a waterfall in North Carolina on Sunday, police have confirmed.
CVS settles with DOJ to make COVID-19 portal more accessible
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CVS settles with DOJ to make COVID-19 portal more accessible
April 11 (UPI) -- CVS on Monday settled with the Justice Department in an agreement to make its online COVID-19 portal for booking vaccination appointments more accessible to people with disabilities.
Manhole explodes, catches fire in Times Square after cable failure
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Manhole explodes, catches fire in Times Square after cable failure
April 11 (UPI) -- A manhole explosion in Times Square blamed on a power cable failure terrified residents and tourists alike, but no serious injuries were reported.
Gallup Poll: Big majorities back range of climate change policies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gallup Poll: Big majorities back range of climate change policies
April 11 (UPI) -- Americans decisively support a series of six policy proposals to fight climate change backed by the Biden administration, according to a Gallup Poll released Monday.
Johnny Depp's $50M defamation trial against Amber Heard begins in Virginia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Johnny Depp's $50M defamation trial against Amber Heard begins in Virginia
April 11 (UPI) -- Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard related to her accusations of domestic violence against him started Monday in a Virginia court.
Consumers fears about inflation increase over past month, study says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Consumers fears about inflation increase over past month, study says
April 11 (UPI) -- Consumers are experiencing a record-high fear about climbing prices as inflation concerns continue around the country, according to a new study released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.
Equity firm Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint Technologies for $6.9 billion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Equity firm Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint Technologies for $6.9 billion
April 11 (UPI) -- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire Texas-based enterprise security company SailPoint Technologies Holdings, the company announced Monday.
Biden, India PM Narendra Modi vow support for Ukraine amid 'destabilizing' Russian war
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, India PM Narendra Modi vow support for Ukraine amid 'destabilizing' Russian war
April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met virtually on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to shore up international support against Russia's war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer holds 'tough' meeting with Putin
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer holds 'tough' meeting with Putin
COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily
COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement