Manhole explodes, catches fire in Times Square after cable failure

April 11 (UPI) -- A manhole explosion in Times Square blamed on a power cable failure terrified residents and tourists alike, but no serious injuries were reported.

The Sunday evening explosion, which was followed by a fire, occurred on West 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue at the popular tourist location. Con Edison said the cable malfunction sparked the explosion and fire in the manhole as two others filled with air.

The explosion caused a stampede of pedestrians away from the immediate area.

"At this time, there have been no customer outages, and no reports of injuries or property damage," Con Ed said, according to WCBS-TV. "Our crews remain on location."

New York City firefighters found elevated carbon monoxide levels at an 18-story office building on in the area during a search. They started venting and mitigating the cellar and subcellar of the location.