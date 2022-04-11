Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high

1/5

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413 points as the 10-year treasury yield rose above 2.79%, its highest level since January 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- U.S markets extended losses on Monday as treasury yields climbed to a three-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 413.04 points, or 1.19%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.69% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 2.18%. Advertisement

Monday's decline came as the 10-year treasury yield climbed above 2.79% to its highest levels since January 2019 with the Federal Reserve preparing to tighten its monetary policy.

"If we think about recent cycles that are comparable, I think about 2018, 2019, the Fed was raising interest rates and running off its balance sheet. That should sound very familiar," Seth Carpenter, global chief economist for Morgan Stanley, told Yahoo Finance. "But at the end of 2018, risk markets started to crack and the Fed reversed course really quickly."

Fears of rising interest rates caused investors to sell off riskier assets such as tech stocks on Monday.

Shares of Microsoft fell 3.94% while semiconductor stocks also declined with Nvidia dropping 5.2% and AMD stock slipping 3.59%.

Oil prices, which had risen during recent months in response to Russia's invasion in Ukraine, fell Monday as COVID-19 lockdowns in China led to concerns about demand. The international benchmark Brent crude fell 3.2% to $99.45 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $95.33 per barrel.

Twitter stock gained 1.69% after the social media company's CEO, Parag Agrawal, announced that billionaire investor Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter's board of directors after becoming its largest individual shareholder last week.

Airline stocks were also on the rise Monday as Delta rose 3.96%, Southwest Airlines gained 3.4%, American Airlines climbed 2.29% and United Airlines increased 1.1%.