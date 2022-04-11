Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2022 / 5:15 PM

Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413 points as the 10-year treasury yield rose above 2.79%, its highest level since January 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- U.S markets extended losses on Monday as treasury yields climbed to a three-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 413.04 points, or 1.19%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.69% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 2.18%.

Advertisement

Monday's decline came as the 10-year treasury yield climbed above 2.79% to its highest levels since January 2019 with the Federal Reserve preparing to tighten its monetary policy.

"If we think about recent cycles that are comparable, I think about 2018, 2019, the Fed was raising interest rates and running off its balance sheet. That should sound very familiar," Seth Carpenter, global chief economist for Morgan Stanley, told Yahoo Finance. "But at the end of 2018, risk markets started to crack and the Fed reversed course really quickly."

RELATED Philadelphia moving back to mandatory masks indoors amid COVID-19 rise

Fears of rising interest rates caused investors to sell off riskier assets such as tech stocks on Monday.

Shares of Microsoft fell 3.94% while semiconductor stocks also declined with Nvidia dropping 5.2% and AMD stock slipping 3.59%.

Oil prices, which had risen during recent months in response to Russia's invasion in Ukraine, fell Monday as COVID-19 lockdowns in China led to concerns about demand. The international benchmark Brent crude fell 3.2% to $99.45 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $95.33 per barrel.

Advertisement
RELATED Ex-Goldman Sachs executive guilty in 1MDB scheme

Twitter stock gained 1.69% after the social media company's CEO, Parag Agrawal, announced that billionaire investor Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter's board of directors after becoming its largest individual shareholder last week.

Airline stocks were also on the rise Monday as Delta rose 3.96%, Southwest Airlines gained 3.4%, American Airlines climbed 2.29% and United Airlines increased 1.1%.

RELATED Equity firm Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint Technologies for $6.9 billion

Latest Headlines

Alleged MS-13 associate 'La Diablita' convicted in 2017 Long Island murders
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Alleged MS-13 associate 'La Diablita' convicted in 2017 Long Island murders
April 11 (UPI) -- An alleged associate of the MS-13 gang was found guilty on Monday in the 2017 murders of four men on Long Island, court documents show.
Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled fit to stand trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled fit to stand trial
April 11 (UPI) -- Lori Norene Vallow, the mother of two slain Idaho children, is competent to stand trial on murder charges and must be transferred from a mental facility to jail, a state judge ruled Monday.
PG&E avoids criminal charges for role in Dixie, Kincade wildfires
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
PG&E avoids criminal charges for role in Dixie, Kincade wildfires
April 11 (UPI) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company won't be criminally charged for its involvement in igniting the 2019 Kincade fire and the 2021 Dixie fires, a group of California district attorneys announced Monday.
Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
April 11 (UPI) -- President Biden on Monday nominated former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and unveiled a new rule to address growing concerns over so-called "ghost guns."
Philadelphia moving back to mandatory masks indoors amid COVID-19 rise
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Philadelphia moving back to mandatory masks indoors amid COVID-19 rise
April 11 (UPI) -- Philadelphia will once again require masks in indoor public spaces, because of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the city announced on Monday.
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect on Monday for parts of three states across the northern Plains with "storm of the century" possible across the region this week.
U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show
April 11 (UPI) -- Gas prices continue on a downward trend across the United States, data from AAA showed Monday.
Child dies after getting swept into North Carolina waterfall
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Child dies after getting swept into North Carolina waterfall
April 11 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old girl has died after falling into a waterfall in North Carolina on Sunday, police have confirmed.
CVS settles with DOJ to make COVID-19 portal more accessible
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CVS settles with DOJ to make COVID-19 portal more accessible
April 11 (UPI) -- CVS on Monday settled with the Justice Department in an agreement to make its online COVID-19 portal for booking vaccination appointments more accessible to people with disabilities.
Manhole explodes, catches fire in Times Square after cable failure
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Manhole explodes, catches fire in Times Square after cable failure
April 11 (UPI) -- A manhole explosion in Times Square blamed on a power cable failure terrified residents and tourists alike, but no serious injuries were reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer holds 'tough' meeting with Putin
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer holds 'tough' meeting with Putin
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily
COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement