2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting

The Taboo Nightclub and Lounge located in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was the location of an early Sunday shooting that left two people dead and 10 injured.

April 11 (UPI) -- Authorities and officials in Iowa said two people were killed and 10 others were wounded in gunfire that erupted at a Cedar Rapids downtown nightclub over the weekend. The deceased victims were identified as a man and a woman who were pronounced dead at the scene while the wounded sustained injuries ranging in severity from minor in to life threatening, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said during a Sunday press conference. Advertisement

Their identifies were being withheld until confirmation is made and the next of kin have been notified.

Jerman said evidence indicates, and that authorities believe, there were more than one gunman behind the shooting that erupted within the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge early Sunday.

The police chief said they are searching for those responsible and though they do not know the cause of the shooting nor the motive behind it the public does not face elevated risk.

When pressed by reporters concerning the public's safety following a mass shooting by suspects currently on the loose, Jerman said "this is an isolated incident that we believe was the result of a targeted incident."

"The shooter achieved his goal of reaching his victim," he said, confirming that at least one of the suspects sought was a man.

The shooting was reported to authorities shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday with officers nearby responding to find the two deceased victims and 10 injured, who were transported to local hospitals in police cars.

Upward of 150 people were within the nightclub at the time of the shooting, which caused them to rush out into the street, and Jerman stated the suspect or suspects may have escaped within the crowd.

Officials said the number of bullets fired have not been confirmed but there were about a dozen to two dozens shots.

"I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues," he said.

Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell described the shooting as a "senseless act of violence" that will not be tolerated by the city.

"This is not who we are this is not Cedar Rapids," she said. "Today, I challenge all of us to meet the need so clearly before us. We must be the change."

She also said her heart goes out to those affected by the shooting.

"Shock, anger, grief, disappointment -- just a few of the emotions that I'm sure we all all feel today, and I can personally say as a mother my heart goes out to those moms and dads today who are having the worst day of their lives," she said. "To the families of the injured, we are with and we are praying for a swift recovery."

According to non-profit corporation Gun Violence Archive, there have been 130 mass shootings so far this year in the United States.