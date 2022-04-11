Trending
April 11, 2022 / 6:02 PM

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis

By Don Jacobson
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19, but did not provide details about his symptoms or care. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- CNN news anchor and media personality Anderson Cooper revealed on social media Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Just tested positive for COVID," Cooper wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "Thankfully the kids are negative. Hope to get back to work soon."

He recently returned from reporting about the Russian invasion in the Ukraine from that country.

Cooper was referring to his young sons, Wyatt Morgan and Sebastian Luke.



The high-profile newsman provided no further details, including if he was experiencing any symptoms. It remained unclear how long Cooper will be away from the studio or whether he plans to work from home.

The host of Anderson Cooper 360 revealed his diagnosis two months after he announced on the air that he had adopted a second son, Sebastian, who like 23-month-old Wyatt will be raised by Cooper and his "best friend and former partner" Benjamin Maisani.

He announced in January that he would begin hosting in the spring a new show for CNN+ called Parental Guidance. He described it at the time as a "dive deep on all things parenting."



Cooper's positive diagnosis came as dozens of political and media figures have revealed similar COVID-19 infections in recent days and a resurgence in coronavirus cases are prompting official responses.

The organizers of Washington's elite annual Gridiron Club dinner announced Saturday that 53 attendees at this year's event have tested positive, including three members of President Joe Biden's cabinet.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi last week tested positive for COVID-19, although she was not at the dinner. She did, however, attend an event with Biden on Thursday at which she did not wear a mask.



The White House said Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, part of his routine protocol.

Philadelphia on Monday reinstated mask requirements for indoor public spaces, citing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Starting April 18, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces, including schools and childcare settings, businesses, restaurants, and government buildings.

