Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2022 / 7:24 PM

11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania

By Daniel Uria
11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced Monday that 11 people were charged in a gun-trafficking ring that moved nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Members of a gun-trafficking ring that transported nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania, federal officials announced Monday.

Eleven defendants led by 25-year-old Fredrick Norman, an Atlanta rapper also known as "Slowkey Fred," were charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in a statement.

Advertisement

Brothers Edwin Burgos, 29, and Kenneth Burgos, 23, who allegedly led the scheme in Philadelphia, were also charged with dealing firearms without a license.

According to investigators, ATF Special Agents in October 2020 began identifying multiple firearms recovered in the Philadelphia area that were originally purchased in Georgia with a short time frame between their purchase and recovery, known as a "time to crime" period.

RELATED Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'

During the course of six months, Norman allegedly led the conspiracy to purchase 300 firearms from dealers in and near Atlanta and transported them to Philadelphia to be sold on the black market, netting about $116,000.

The ATF alleged Norman admitted in 2020 he purchased more than 100 guns. The rapper told NBC News in an interview he doesn't remember making the statement, but offered that he became a "gun enthusiast" after attending his first gun show in early 2020.

Advertisement

"I never knew how open guns was in Georgia," Norman said. "The whole process threw me off. You walk in, and then there's a police officer sitting at the front. And they don't check for, you know, ID or carry licenses or if you're a felon or nothing."

RELATED U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges

During a raid of a Georgia apartment, authorities found 4,000 rounds of ammunition and 183 empty gun boxes that were traced back to weapons purchased by the defendants.

Guns traced by federal agents investigating the case were recovered from felons and found abandoned at crime scenes as soon as days after they were purchased.

"I'm sure we have not recovered them all," said Eric Degree, assistant special agent in charge of the ATF office in Philadelphia. "There's still firearms purchased by these individuals that are most likely still on the street."

RELATED Gun violence has long-term effects on survivors, their families

Officials said Kenneth Burgos and fellow defendant Roger Millington have so far evaded arrest, while seven of the defendants including Norman, Edwin Burgos, Devin Church, Stephen Norman, Charles O'Bannon, Roselmy Rodriguez and Brianna Walker had pleaded not guilty.

Latest Headlines

Iowa U.S. Senate candidate appeals decision knocking her off ballot
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Iowa U.S. Senate candidate appeals decision knocking her off ballot
April 11 (UPI) -- The Iowa Democrat seen as the most likely challenger to longtime Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday she will challenge a weekend court ruling knocking her off the ballot.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis
April 11 (UPI) -- CNN news anchor and media personality Anderson Cooper revealed on social media Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 413 points as 10-year treasury yield hits three-year high
April 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413 points as the 10-year treasury yield rose above 2.79%, its highest level since January 2019.
Alleged MS-13 associate 'La Diablita' convicted in 2017 Long Island murders
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alleged MS-13 associate 'La Diablita' convicted in 2017 Long Island murders
April 11 (UPI) -- An alleged associate of the MS-13 gang was found guilty on Monday in the 2017 murders of four men on Long Island, court documents show.
Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled fit to stand trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled fit to stand trial
April 11 (UPI) -- Lori Norene Vallow, the mother of two slain Idaho children, is competent to stand trial on murder charges and must be transferred from a mental facility to jail, a state judge ruled Monday.
PG&E avoids criminal charges for role in Dixie, Kincade wildfires
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
PG&E avoids criminal charges for role in Dixie, Kincade wildfires
April 11 (UPI) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company won't be criminally charged for its involvement in igniting the 2019 Kincade fire and the 2021 Dixie fires, a group of California district attorneys announced Monday.
Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden names new ATF head, announces rule to control selling of 'ghost guns'
April 11 (UPI) -- President Biden on Monday nominated former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and unveiled a new rule to address growing concerns over so-called "ghost guns."
Philadelphia moving back to mandatory masks indoors amid COVID-19 rise
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Philadelphia moving back to mandatory masks indoors amid COVID-19 rise
April 11 (UPI) -- Philadelphia will once again require masks in indoor public spaces, because of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the city announced on Monday.
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect on Monday for parts of three states across the northern Plains with "storm of the century" possible across the region this week.
U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show
April 11 (UPI) -- Gas prices continue on a downward trend across the United States, data from AAA showed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Once a U.S. retail giant, Kmart will be down to just 3 stores after this week
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer holds 'tough' meeting with Putin
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer holds 'tough' meeting with Putin
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
2 dead, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement