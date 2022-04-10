April warmup to surge across eastern U.S.

A worker wipes down the glass as the sky begins to turn the color red behind One Vanderbilt as content creators and photographers enjoy the views of a spring equinox sunrise at Edge observation deck at Hudson Yards in New York City on March 20, 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

AccuWeather forecasters say that warmer days lie ahead for communities in the eastern half of the nation. As the jet stream transitions northward and pushes into southeastern Canada, mild conditions will surge across the region. Early Sunday morning, unseasonably chilly air held firm across parts of the eastern United States. Residents in the Northeast recorded temperatures ranging in the 30s and 40s. Across the higher elevations of western New York, western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, even a few snowflakes were reported. Much of the Tennessee Valley and portions of the Carolinas, Alabama and Georgia, were under either freeze warnings or frost advisories due to the low temperatures into early Sunday. Freeze warnings (blue shaded counties) and frost advisories (light blue shaded counties) were issued by the National Weather Service from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. EDT Sunday. Advertisement

While milder conditions already started to be felt on Sunday across portions of the Ohio Valley and the Southeast, forecasters claim that the temperatures won't stop rising there.

"After dealing with low temperatures in the mid-30s and patchy frost Sunday night into early Monday morning, cities like Richmond, Va., will have a huge turnaround in temperatures with a high near 75 F Monday afternoon," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Danny Pydynowski.

Compared with where they started in the morning, this would mark a temperature climb of 40 degrees on Monday! While not quite reaching record levels, the warmup will be sustained with highs near 80 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, pointed out Pydynowski.

Some might be eager to get outdoors and participate in popular springtime activities such as walking, hiking, bird-watching, picnicking, or biking. Tuesday will be the prime opportunity to do so for people located along the Southeastern coast and interior Northeast. By Wednesday, outdoor plans may be limited with rain and thunderstorms forecast to develop in the Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, and interior Northeast.

From Tuesday to Thursday, daytime temperatures from the Tennessee Valley to the Northeast will range between 10-15 degrees above average. Experts say that this spring warmup can help provide nature the boost it needs for flowers and greenery to flourish.

By Tuesday, widespread 70s will shift as far north as Kentucky, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey. Temperatures in the low 80s will be possible throughout much of the Southeastern states.

The Steel City of Pittsburgh is expected to reach a high of 73 F on Wednesday, roughly 11 degrees above normal. By Thursday, places in central New Jersey such as Princeton will have a chance at getting into the low 80s, almost a whopping 20 degrees above average.

Locations farther south will not be excluded from the warmup, especially in comparison to temperatures this weekend. Although it will be to a lesser extent, most Southeastern city's daytime highs may range from 4-8 degrees above average from Tuesday to Thursday.

Portions of central and South Florida can reach into the lower 90s F from middle to late week. Fort Myers is expected to reach a daytime high of 92 F by midweek.

Temperatures this weekend will trend back down to near normal or slightly below normal. Most residents throughout the Northeast will see daytime highs ranging from the 50s to 60s, while Southeastern cities are forecast to be in the 70s and 80s.