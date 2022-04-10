Advertisement
April 10, 2022 / 3:54 PM

Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs

By Adam Schrader
Blinken condemns El Salvador law limiting reporting on gangs
President Nayib Bukele said Sunday that authorities in El Salvador have arrested more than 9,000 people suspected of being involved in cartel and gang activity in just 15 days as the country cracks down on a spike in violence tied to organized crime. Photo courtesy Armed Forces of El Salvador/Twitter

April 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned an amendment to the legal code in El Salvador criminalizing reporting on certain gang activities.

"The United States government is concerned about violence in El Salvador and the passage and implementation of the April 5 Criminal Code amendment by the Legislative Assembly criminalizing reporting on certain gang activities," Blinken said in a statement.

"The law lends itself to attempts to censor the media, prevent reporting on corruption and other matters of public interest, and silence critics of the Salvadoran government. Journalists must have the freedom to do their jobs without fear of violence, threats or unjust detention."

Blinken noted that the United States continues to support El Salvador in its efforts to reduce the prevalence of gangs in the country, particularly after a spate of homicides committed by the MS-13 and the Barrio 18 gangs in March.

"Gangs pose a threat to the national security of El Salvador and the United States. We urge El Salvador to address this threat while also protecting vital civil liberties, including freedom of the press, due process, and freedom of speech," Blinken said. "Now more than ever it is essential to extradite gang leaders to face justice in the United States."

Blinken's comments come after the Legislative Assembly in El Salvador issued a directive, published in an official state publication, on April 5 adding provisions to the country's legal code.

The new law states that El Salvadoreans can be sentenced to 15 years in prison for news media that reproduce or transmit messages originating from criminal groups that "could generate anxiety and panic to the general population."

The amendments also include the same punishment for anyone convicted of creating "texts, paintings, designs, drawings, graffiti or any form of visual expression" that alludes to "terrorist criminal associations or gangs."

President Nayib Bukele said Sunday that authorities in El Salvador have arrested more than 9,000 people suspected of being involved in cartel and gang activity in just 15 days as the country cracks down on a spike in violence tied to organized crime.

Police in El Salvador have been sharing images of the suspected cartel members on social media, often without their shirts on as they display tattoos with iconography tied to MS-13 and other violent groups.

Last month, El Salvador also declared a state of emergency allowing for the temporary suspension of some constitutional rights in an effort to combat the soaring gang violence.

That move, requested by Bukele, was approved by 67 of the country's 64 National Legislative Assembly lawmakers after police reported at least 76 murders this weekend, he said in tweet.

The measure identified which constitutional articles Bukele will be allowed to suspend, as explained in an English translation of the El Salvadoran constitution by the University of Richmond in Virginia.

The president, for example, will be allowed to restrict free speech and travel in and out of the country and police will not be required to obtain court orders to execute warrants for electronic messages and records.

