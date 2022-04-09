Advertisement
April 9, 2022 / 7:14 PM

Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail

By Adam Schrader

April 9 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who was charged with murder after performing an abortion on herself was released from jail Saturday on a $500,000 bond.

Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff's Office and charged with murder after law enforcement learned she "intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion," KVEO-TV reported.

"Lizelle has been released on bail and has secured legal counsel," according to the La Frontera Fund, which supports abortion rights. "With permission from her family, Frontera Fund has started a legal defense and reconciliation fund to support Lizelle and her family."

Officials with the Starr County Sheriff's Office and the Starr County Jail reached by United Press International refused to comment on or confirm Herrera's arrest.

The Frontera Fund organized protesters to demonstrate outside the Starr County Jail on Saturday, according to a post made to Facebook.

"Show up in support of Lizelle Herrera who is being wrongfully charged with murder," the organization said. "Policing pregnant people is WRONG regardless of pregnancy outcomes."

It was not immediately clear under which Texas laws Herrera had been charged.

