Advertisement
U.S. News
April 9, 2022 / 1:01 PM

Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery

By Don Jacobson

April 9 (UPI) -- Three people were killed during a robbery at a shooting range in western Georgia, police said Saturday.

The owner of the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Grantville, Ga., his wife and grandson were all slain in the Friday afternoon robbery, the Grantville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

They identified the shooting range owner as Richard Hawk. The facility is located about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Property records in Coweta County, Ga., show the gun range is owned by two Sharpsburg, Ga., men named Tommy Hawk and Thomas Richard Hawk Jr., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police did not specify how the victims were killed but reported that approximately 40 weapons and a camera DVR were taken from the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to work the case while help was also being provided by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Coweta County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities asked for assistance from witnesses who may have passed by the shooting range late Friday afternoon or early evening for information on any suspicious vehicles seen on the premises.

Advertisement

Read More

In divisive primary fight, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to expand gun rights Texas security firm training churches to fight back in mass shootings El Paso shooting suspect said he bought AK-47, ammo from overseas

Latest Headlines

South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
April 9 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an execution notice for a convicted murderer who must now choose between the firing squad or electric chair.
Amazon challenges results of historic union victory in New York
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon challenges results of historic union victory in New York
April 9 (UPI) -- Amazon.com Inc. is seeking to overturn the results of a landmark victory by labor organizers in New York, saying the federal board overseeing the election violated impartiality rules.
'Stop the Steal' organizer Ali Alexander cooperating with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Stop the Steal' organizer Ali Alexander cooperating with Jan. 6 committee
April 9 (UPI) -- Pro-Trump activist Ali Alexander, a key organizer of the "Stop the Steal" movement, says he is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at U.S. Capitol riots.
Pattern flip to bring a cooldown to the Southwest
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pattern flip to bring a cooldown to the Southwest
Cooler weather is on the horizon for California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico residents.
Gov. Hochul unveils deal to strengthen New York bail law
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Gov. Hochul unveils deal to strengthen New York bail law
April 8 (UPI) -- Gov. Hochul unveils deal to strengthen New York bail lawNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a deal with lawmakers to strengthen the state's bail laws amid rising crime.
Warner Bros Discovery merger completed with leadership shakeup
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Warner Bros Discovery merger completed with leadership shakeup
April 8 (UPI) -- The megamerger between the prestige Hollywood company WarnerMedia and the reality TV and documentary giant Discovery completed Friday, creating a new titan in the entertainment industry.
More than 800K people still without power in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
More than 800K people still without power in Puerto Rico
April 8 (UPI) -- More than 800,000 people were still without power in Puerto Rico on Friday after a fire caused a massive blackout in the United States territory.
Texas Gov. Abbott's call for more vehicle inspections at border causing delays
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott's call for more vehicle inspections at border causing delays
April 8 (UPI) -- Commercial vehicles trying to enter the United States to deliver products from Mexico have been backed up for hours at Texas ports of entry following Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that state troopers increase inspections.
Former USC coach found guilty in college admissions scandal
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Former USC coach found guilty in college admissions scandal
April 8 (UPI) -- Jovan Vavic, a former water polo coach at the University of Southern California, was found guilty by a federal jury on Friday of fraud and bribery in an end to the widespread college admissions scandal.
Arizona death row prisoner too incompetent for execution, lawyers say
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Arizona death row prisoner too incompetent for execution, lawyers say
April 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for an Arizona death row prisoner filed a motion Friday saying their client isn't mentally competent enough to be executed next month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday
White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
Arizona death row prisoner too incompetent for execution, lawyers say
Arizona death row prisoner too incompetent for execution, lawyers say
Two acquitted in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, mistrial for two others
Two acquitted in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, mistrial for two others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement