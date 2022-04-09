Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery

April 9 (UPI) -- Three people were killed during a robbery at a shooting range in western Georgia, police said Saturday.

The owner of the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Grantville, Ga., his wife and grandson were all slain in the Friday afternoon robbery, the Grantville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

They identified the shooting range owner as Richard Hawk. The facility is located about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Property records in Coweta County, Ga., show the gun range is owned by two Sharpsburg, Ga., men named Tommy Hawk and Thomas Richard Hawk Jr., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police did not specify how the victims were killed but reported that approximately 40 weapons and a camera DVR were taken from the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to work the case while help was also being provided by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Coweta County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities asked for assistance from witnesses who may have passed by the shooting range late Friday afternoon or early evening for information on any suspicious vehicles seen on the premises.