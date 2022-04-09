Advertisement
April 9, 2022 / 5:32 PM

Suspect accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker released due to 'clerical error'

By Calley Hair
A man accused of shooting the dog walker for Lady Gaga, pictured at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, was erroneously released from custody Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- A man accused of shooting pop star Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was erroneously released this week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was released from custody Wednesday afternoon shortly after a court appearance because his case was dismissed. His release was due to a "clerical error," the LASD said in a statement.

The LA County District Attorney's Office told KNBC-TV late Thursday that the dismissed charges were supposed to have been replaced by a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed during the hearing Wednesday. However, several sources familiar with the court proceedings told the station it appeared the superseding case was not entered against Jackson.

Jackson is one of three men accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and stealing her two dogs. Jaylin Keyshawn White, 19, and Lafayette Shon Whaley, 27, were also charged last year with counts of attempted murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Jackson was allegedly the gunman.

The assailants reportedly shot Fischer in the chest while he was walking the two French bulldogs -- named Koji and Gustav -- in Hollywood in February 2021. He was transported to the hospital, later describing the ordeal to Rolling Stone.

"In the ambulance, on the table, as they're putting chest tubes in and doing repairs on me, I could hear my blood pressure drop. And I saw their faces just drop," he said. "I was totally aware and totally cracking jokes, like, 'That sounds bad."

Koji and Gustav were found a week later by a woman who brought them to a Los Angeles Police Department facility.

The day before his release, Jackson was indicted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a tweet on Friday.

"Mr. Jackson was mistakenly released from custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Our office is working with the Sheriff's Department to ensure Mr. Jackson is returned to custody," Gascón said.

"If anyone has any information, please reach out to the Sheriff's Department by calling (800) 698-8255."

