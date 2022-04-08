Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 8, 2022 / 5:31 PM

U.S. stocks end mixed as Federal Reserve combats inflation

By Adam Schrader
U.S. stocks end mixed as Federal Reserve combats inflation
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 3. File Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Stocks in the United States ended trading mixed Friday as investors weighed recent comments from Federal Reserve officials on combatting inflation.

Losses in the technology sector offset major gains in the energy sector as the prices for commodities such as oil and gold grew.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 closed down 0.27%, ending its streak of three weeks of gains as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.3 points, about 1.34%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed up 0.4%, has made gains for four straight weeks.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Fox Business on Thursday that officials will have to "move forthrightly" in more aggressively increasing interest rates to combat inflation.

RELATED U.S. consumer debt levels reach $4.48 trillion

"I would like the committee to get to 3-3.25% on the policy rate in the second half of this year," Bullard said.

The Federal Reserve released minutes from its March 15-16 board meeting on Wednesday which show that policymakers would have wanted to set a larger interest rate last month but opted for a more modest increase.

"Many participants noted that one or more 50 basis point increases in the target range could be appropriate at future meetings, particularly if inflation pressures remained elevated or intensified," the minutes read.

Advertisement
RELATED United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level

Officials also "generally agreed" the central bank should shrink its balance sheet by $95 billion per month and are expected to approve the reduction in May.

Kevin Nicholson, chief investment officer of global fixed income at RiverFront Investment Group, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday that, despite a volatile week and the Federal Reserve comments, experts expect the earnings season "to be better than expected."

"The market actually had to digest a lot of information - a lot of hawkish information from the Fed over the last couple of days. We had been in a sell-off mode," Nicholson said.

RELATED EU agrees on coal embargo, other new sanctions against Russia

Latest Headlines

Two acquitted in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, mistrial for two others
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two acquitted in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, mistrial for two others
April 8 (UPI) -- Two defendants charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were acquitted Friday and a mistrial was declared for the other two defendants.
White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday
April 8 (UPI) -- The White House said President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, part of his routine protocol, amid new concern after several Democratic lawmakers tested positive this week.
Man accused of posing as federal agent claimed ties to Pakistani intelligence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man accused of posing as federal agent claimed ties to Pakistani intelligence
April 8 (UPI) -- One of two men arrested for impersonating federal officers in Washington, D.C., allegedly had ties to Pakistan's intelligence services and travel visas for Iran and Pakistan.
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Supreme Court confirmation 'is the greatest honor'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Supreme Court confirmation 'is the greatest honor'
April 8 (UPI) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday "it is the greatest honor" of her life to be confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice.
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
April 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers has been reinstated by a federal appeals court.
Jeep to show off more powerful Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept at 'safari' in Moab
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jeep to show off more powerful Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept at 'safari' in Moab
April 8 (UPI) -- Jeep on Friday unveiled an electric vehicle concept for its off-road staple Wrangler that the automaker says can go from zero to 60 mph in a couple seconds.
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
April 8 (UPI) -- Officials at one of Hollywood's most popular theme parks say that a brief power outage stalled a ride while nearly a dozen people were on it and trapped them there for a couple hours until crews could fix the problem.
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
The southern U.S. has been bombarded with round after round of severe thunderstorms since mid-March, and one particular tornado spun up this week that was so photogenic that even veteran storm chasers were in awe.
Celebs, other prominent figures to participate in 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Friday
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Celebs, other prominent figures to participate in 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Friday
April 8 (UPI) -- A number of celebrities and prominent figures are participating in an event Friday to lend their star power to a social media campaign that seeks to raise money for Ukrainian refugees on Friday.
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
April 8 (UPI) -- A leader of a Japanese transitional crime syndicate has been charged with trafficking drugs into the United States and buying weapons including surface-to-air missiles for ethnic militant groups in Myanmar.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement