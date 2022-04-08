Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 8, 2022 / 10:44 AM

11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park

By Rich Klein
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
Park officials said there was a power interruption that caused its "Transformers" ride to come to a stop with 11 people aboard. The outage also affected another ride. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Officials at one of Hollywood's most popular theme parks say that a brief power outage stalled a ride while nearly a dozen people were on it and trapped them there for a couple hours until crews could fix the problem.

The riders became stranded on the Transformers ride after the outage occurred at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Park officials said there was a power interruption from utility So Cal Edison that caused the ride to stop. The outage also affected another ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

"We experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions," the company said, according to KABC-TV.

RELATED Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says

Firefighters were called to the park and rescued 11 people from the Transformers: The Ride 3D. No one was hurt.

The ride, which opened in 2011, is based on the Transformers film series and features a large screen that projects images of the robots from the movie.

Thursday wasn't the first time that riders at a Universal park became stranded on a ride. A dozen people became stuck on the Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios Orlando in 2013 when a computer glitch stalled the ride. The riders were stuck for more than two hours, but no one was hurt.

Advertisement
RELATED 14-year-old boy dies after falling from 'free fall' thrill ride at Florida park

Last month, a 14-year-old Missouri boy died at a different theme park in Orlando after falling out of his seat on a ride. Officials said the boy had fallen out of the "FreeFall" tower ride at Orlando's ICON park.

The 430-foot-tall tower ride raises riders up into the air, before dropping them at speeds of up to 75 mph.

Authorities are still investigating how Tyre Sampson fell out of his seat. An attorney for the boy's father said this week that the accident "was completely preventable."

RELATED Firefighters rescue riders stuck at top of Universal rollercoaster

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson speak after historic Supreme Court vote
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson speak after historic Supreme Court vote
April 8 (UPI) -- President Biden and others will take part in a celebration on Friday for newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a day after she became the first Black woman to ascend to the high court.
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
The southern U.S. has been bombarded with round after round of severe thunderstorms since mid-March, and one particular tornado spun up this week that was so photogenic that even veteran storm chasers were in awe.
Celebs, other prominent figures to participate in 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Friday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Celebs, other prominent figures to participate in 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Friday
April 8 (UPI) -- A number of celebrities and prominent figures are participating in an event Friday to lend their star power to a social media campaign that seeks to raise money for Ukrainian refugees on Friday.
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
April 8 (UPI) -- A leader of a Japanese transitional crime syndicate has been charged with trafficking drugs into the United States and buying weapons including surface-to-air missiles for ethnic militant groups in Myanmar.
One man sentenced, another convicted under Justice Dept.'s China Initiative
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
One man sentenced, another convicted under Justice Dept.'s China Initiative
April 8 (UPI) -- A former Monsanto employee has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for spying for China while a University of Kansas researcher was convicted of concealing his conflict of interest ties in the Asian nation.
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
April 8 (UPI) -- The United States late Thursday announced additional sanctions against a shipbuilder and the world's largest diamond mining company
Alabama lawmakers pass controversial bills on transgender youth
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alabama lawmakers pass controversial bills on transgender youth
April 7 (UPI) -- Alabama lawmakers on Thursday sent a pair of controversial partisan legislation civil rights and LGBTQ groups say are an attack against transgender youth to the desk of Gov. Kay Ivey to be signed into law.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, several lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, several lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
April 7 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a spokesman said -- just one day after she attended a White House event with President Joe Biden.
U.S. consumer debt levels reach $4.48 trillion
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. consumer debt levels reach $4.48 trillion
April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer debt levels climbed by almost $45 billion in February, reaching $4.48 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Board's consumer credit report issued on Thursday.
Winterlike chill to be followed by dramatic warmup in East
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Winterlike chill to be followed by dramatic warmup in East
AccuWeather forecasters say it may feel like a roller-coaster ride of weather in the East this weekend into next week with conditions changing from winter chill one day to unseasonable warmth the next.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement