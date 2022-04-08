Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 8, 2022 / 9:16 PM

More than 800K people still without power in Puerto Rico

By Adam Schrader

April 8 (UPI) -- More than 800,000 people were still without power in Puerto Rico on Friday after a fire caused a massive blackout in the United States territory.

Millions of people were left without power Wednesday after a fire at Costa Sur, one of the island's four main power plants, according to the company LUMA Energy.

Advertisement

The firm took control of the transmission and distribution of electricity from the territory's bankrupt power authority last year.

"Our LUMA teams continue to work together with [the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority] to respond to the massive blackout in all the island. Power restoration activities are still underway," LUMA said in a press release.

RELATED Much of Puerto Rico remains dark after power plant fire

"At this time, the cause exact reason for the interruption is still being investigated. Given the size and scope of the outage, we are working hard to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

LUMA said that work would be needed through Saturday in order to finish restoring power to the island but that more than 760,000 customers had regained power as of Friday evening. The company said that there did not appear to be any damage to power lines.

Advertisement

Josué Colón, executive director of PREPA, said during a press conference that workers had reconnected power in at least five power plants but that two of the four largest plants, Costa Sur and EcoEléctrica, remain without power.

RELATED Navy surveillance plane crashes off Virginia; crew member killed

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said in a statement to Twitter on Thursday that about 100,000 customers were without water and sewage because of the blackout.

Schools were closed on Friday for students after the blackout, the Department of Education said in a statement.

Power also temporarily went out in the intensive care unit at Mayagüez Medical Center but was eventually restored, Puerto Rico Health Secretary Carlos Mellado López said on Twitter.

RELATED Active Atlantic hurricane season expected once again, AccuWeather forecasts

Latest Headlines

Warner Bros Discovery merger completed with leadership shakeup
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Warner Bros Discovery merger completed with leadership shakeup
April 8 (UPI) -- The megamerger between the prestige Hollywood company WarnerMedia and the reality TV and documentary giant Discovery completed Friday, creating a new titan in the entertainment industry.
Texas Gov. Abbott's call for more vehicle inspections at border causing delays
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott's call for more vehicle inspections at border causing delays
April 8 (UPI) -- Commercial vehicles trying to enter the United States to deliver products from Mexico have been backed up for hours at Texas ports of entry following Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that state troopers increase inspections.
Former USC coach found guilty in college admissions scandal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former USC coach found guilty in college admissions scandal
April 8 (UPI) -- Jovan Vavic, a former water polo coach at the University of Southern California, was found guilty by a federal jury on Friday of fraud and bribery in an end to the widespread college admissions scandal.
Arizona death row prisoner too incompetent for execution, lawyers say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona death row prisoner too incompetent for execution, lawyers say
April 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for an Arizona death row prisoner filed a motion Friday saying their client isn't mentally competent enough to be executed next month.
Ex-Goldman Sachs executive guilty in 1MDB scheme
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-Goldman Sachs executive guilty in 1MDB scheme
April 8 (UPI) -- Former Goldman Sachs Managing Director Roger Ng was convicted Friday of bribery and money laundering in connection to embezzlement of Malaysian state fund 1MDB, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
U.S. stocks end mixed as Federal Reserve combats inflation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. stocks end mixed as Federal Reserve combats inflation
April 8 (UPI) -- Stocks in the United States ended trading mixed Friday as investors weighed recent comments from Federal Reserve officials on combatting inflation.
Two acquitted in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, mistrial for two others
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two acquitted in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, mistrial for two others
April 8 (UPI) -- Two defendants charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were acquitted Friday and a mistrial was declared for the other two defendants.
White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday
April 8 (UPI) -- The White House said President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, part of his routine protocol, amid new concern after several Democratic lawmakers tested positive this week.
Man accused of posing as federal agent claimed ties to Pakistani intelligence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man accused of posing as federal agent claimed ties to Pakistani intelligence
April 8 (UPI) -- One of two men arrested for impersonating federal officers in Washington, D.C., allegedly had ties to Pakistan's intelligence services and travel visas for Iran and Pakistan.
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Supreme Court confirmation 'is the greatest honor'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Supreme Court confirmation 'is the greatest honor'
April 8 (UPI) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday "it is the greatest honor" of her life to be confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement