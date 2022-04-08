Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 8, 2022 / 1:14 PM

Jeep to show off more powerful Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept at 'safari' in Moab

By Rich Klein
Jeep to show off more powerful Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept at 'safari' in Moab
The Wrangler Magneto 2.0 will debut at the famous annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, from April 9-17, along with several other concepts the automaker announced Friday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Jeep on Friday unveiled an electric vehicle concept for its off-road staple Wrangler that the automaker says can go from zero to 60 mph in just a couple seconds.

The redesigned Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept boasts a number of improvements over the original EV Wrangler and Magneto 1.0 concept announced a year ago, Jeep said.

Advertisement

The company said on Friday that the Magneto 2.0 is truly an "amped up" model.

Among the sport-utility vehicle's improvements is more power -- 625 horsepower and 850 foot-pounds of torque. Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, said the Magneto 2.0 can go from zero to 60 mph in 2 seconds.

RELATED Automaker Stellantis partners with South Korean battery makers

The Wrangler Magneto 2.0 will debut at the famous annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, from April 9-17, along with several other concepts the automaker announced Friday -- such as the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, D-Coder, Birdcage and Bob Concept.

"Moab is a rite of passage for many Jeep owners," Jeep North America chief Jim Morrison said in a statement.

"Every concept is a true reflection of what our customers tell us they want and give a taste of where the future of the Jeep brand and off-roading can go."

Advertisement
RELATED Jeep unveils first hybrid Grand Cherokee to be available next year

Jeep CEO Christian Meunier says all the brand's vehicles will feature some form of electrification in the near future, and there are plans for all-electric vehicles as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrids.

Last September, Jeep announced the first hybrid Grand Cherokee model, the 4xe, which will go on sale this spring.

RELATED Biden sets goal for half of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030

RELATED Jeep unveils all-electric Wrangler Magneto concept

RELATED Red Rock Jeep Wrangler concept to be unveiled in Las Vegas

Latest Headlines

Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
April 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers has been reinstated by a federal appeals court.
Watch live: Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson speak after historic Supreme Court vote
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson speak after historic Supreme Court vote
April 8 (UPI) -- President Biden and others gathered for a celebration on Friday for newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a day after she became the first Black woman to ascend to the high court.
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
April 8 (UPI) -- Officials at one of Hollywood's most popular theme parks say that a brief power outage stalled a ride while nearly a dozen people were on it and trapped them there for a couple hours until crews could fix the problem.
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
The southern U.S. has been bombarded with round after round of severe thunderstorms since mid-March, and one particular tornado spun up this week that was so photogenic that even veteran storm chasers were in awe.
Celebs, other prominent figures to participate in 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Friday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Celebs, other prominent figures to participate in 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Friday
April 8 (UPI) -- A number of celebrities and prominent figures are participating in an event Friday to lend their star power to a social media campaign that seeks to raise money for Ukrainian refugees on Friday.
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
April 8 (UPI) -- A leader of a Japanese transitional crime syndicate has been charged with trafficking drugs into the United States and buying weapons including surface-to-air missiles for ethnic militant groups in Myanmar.
One man sentenced, another convicted under Justice Dept.'s China Initiative
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
One man sentenced, another convicted under Justice Dept.'s China Initiative
April 8 (UPI) -- A former Monsanto employee has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for spying for China while a University of Kansas researcher was convicted of concealing his conflict of interest ties in the Asian nation.
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
April 8 (UPI) -- The United States late Thursday announced additional sanctions against a shipbuilder and the world's largest diamond mining company
Alabama lawmakers pass controversial bills on transgender youth
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alabama lawmakers pass controversial bills on transgender youth
April 7 (UPI) -- Alabama lawmakers on Thursday sent a pair of controversial partisan legislation civil rights and LGBTQ groups say are an attack against transgender youth to the desk of Gov. Kay Ivey to be signed into law.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, several lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, several lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
April 7 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a spokesman said -- just one day after she attended a White House event with President Joe Biden.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement