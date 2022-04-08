Jeep to show off more powerful Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept at 'safari' in Moab

The Wrangler Magneto 2.0 will debut at the famous annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, from April 9-17, along with several other concepts the automaker announced Friday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Jeep on Friday unveiled an electric vehicle concept for its off-road staple Wrangler that the automaker says can go from zero to 60 mph in just a couple seconds. The redesigned Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept boasts a number of improvements over the original EV Wrangler and Magneto 1.0 concept announced a year ago, Jeep said. Advertisement

The company said on Friday that the Magneto 2.0 is truly an "amped up" model.

Among the sport-utility vehicle's improvements is more power -- 625 horsepower and 850 foot-pounds of torque. Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, said the Magneto 2.0 can go from zero to 60 mph in 2 seconds.

The Wrangler Magneto 2.0 will debut at the famous annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, from April 9-17, along with several other concepts the automaker announced Friday -- such as the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, D-Coder, Birdcage and Bob Concept.

"Moab is a rite of passage for many Jeep owners," Jeep North America chief Jim Morrison said in a statement.

"Every concept is a true reflection of what our customers tell us they want and give a taste of where the future of the Jeep brand and off-roading can go."

Jeep CEO Christian Meunier says all the brand's vehicles will feature some form of electrification in the near future, and there are plans for all-electric vehicles as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrids.

Last September, Jeep announced the first hybrid Grand Cherokee model, the 4xe, which will go on sale this spring.

