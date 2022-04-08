Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 8, 2022 / 7:29 AM

Celebs, other prominent figures to participate in 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Friday

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Celebs, other prominent figures to participate in 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Friday
Global Citizen says there is a $10 billion gap in funding to assist the 12 million people in Ukraine are in need of assistance amid the ongoing war with Russia. Photo by Ukrainian Police/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- A number of celebrities and prominent figures are participating in an event Friday to lend their star power to a social media campaign that seeks to raise money for Ukrainian refugees on Friday.

The event is called "Stand Up For Ukraine" and it's organized by the nonprofit Global Citizen.

Advertisement

Some of the people who have signed up to participate are Elton John, Billie Eilish, Bruce Springsteen, comedian Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Shaquille O'Neal, music group The Weeknd and dozens more.

"The Boss" Bruce Springsteen is one of many celebrities who will take part in Friday's social media event designed to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. File Photo by Ed Jones/UPI

The event is a virtual rally designed to "mobilize billions of dollars to address the crisis in Ukraine as well as support the people who are on the move in every part of the world," organizers said in a statement.

RELATED EU agrees on coal embargo, other new sanctions against Russia

Global Citizen said that United Nations figures show there is a $10 billion gap in funding to assist the 12 million people in Ukraine who are in need of assistance. At least 6.5 million have been displaced internally and more than 4 million have fled the country.

Advertisement

In a video last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supported the effort and called on "musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody" to join the movement. Before he entered politics, Zelensky was also an actor.

For Friday's virtual rally, Global Citizen is encouraging people to record videos of themselves reading a script that calls on world leaders to take action on the global refugee crisis and share them via social media with the hashtag #StandUpforUkraine.

RELATED Experts say desperate refugees are finding new danger after leaving Ukraine -- human traffickers

The rally is a prelude to a pledging event hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday.

"So much is needed still -- and the brave people of Ukraine deserve solidarity from citizens and governments around the globe," von der Leyen said in a statement. "Together, we can give them a safe home and bring some light in their lives at this dark hour."

RELATED House passes legislation to preserve evidence of Russian war crimes

Latest Headlines

U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
April 8 (UPI) -- A leader of a Japanese transitional crime syndicate has been charged with trafficking drugs into the United States and buying weapons including surface-to-air missiles for ethnic militant groups in Myanmar.
One man sentenced, another convicted under Justice Dept.'s China Initiative
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
One man sentenced, another convicted under Justice Dept.'s China Initiative
April 8 (UPI) -- A former Monsanto employee has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for spying for China while a University of Kansas researcher was convicted of concealing his conflict of interest ties in the Asian nation.
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
April 8 (UPI) -- The United States late Thursday announced additional sanctions against a shipbuilder and the world's largest diamond mining company
Alabama lawmakers pass controversial bills on transgender youth
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alabama lawmakers pass controversial bills on transgender youth
April 7 (UPI) -- Alabama lawmakers on Thursday sent a pair of controversial partisan legislation civil rights and LGBTQ groups say are an attack against transgender youth to the desk of Gov. Kay Ivey to be signed into law.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, several lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, several lawmakers test positive for COVID-19
April 7 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a spokesman said -- just one day after she attended a White House event with President Joe Biden.
U.S. consumer debt levels reach $4.48 trillion
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. consumer debt levels reach $4.48 trillion
April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer debt levels climbed by almost $45 billion in February, reaching $4.48 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Board's consumer credit report issued on Thursday.
Winterlike chill to be followed by dramatic warmup in East
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Winterlike chill to be followed by dramatic warmup in East
AccuWeather forecasters say it may feel like a roller-coaster ride of weather in the East this weekend into next week with conditions changing from winter chill one day to unseasonable warmth the next.
Much of Puerto Rico remains dark after power plant fire
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Much of Puerto Rico remains dark after power plant fire
April 7 (UPI) -- An island-wide power outage still has a majority of the 3.2 million residents of Puerto Rico without electricity, although crews had restored power to around 300,000 customers by Thursday afternoon.
Dow rises 87 points as markets rebound from two straight losses
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Dow rises 87 points as markets rebound from two straight losses
April 7 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 87 points on Thursday as markets rebounded from losses brought on by the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten its monetary policy.
Google Lens to roll out multi-search feature on iOS and Android
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Google Lens to roll out multi-search feature on iOS and Android
April 7 (UPI) -- Google Lens is rolling out a multi-search feature to search for words and images combined in the Google app on iOS and Android.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement