Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 7, 2022 / 10:22 AM

Unemployment filings fall to 166,000; lowest weekly level in 54 years

By Clyde Hughes
Unemployment filings fall to 166,000; lowest weekly level in 54 years
Several times over the past few months, the number of first-time unemployment claims in the U.S. has fallen to historically low levels. Thursday's total was the lowest since 1968. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- First-time unemployment filings among American workers have fallen to a 54-year low, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly jobless snapshot.

Initial claims last week fell by about 5,000 to 166,000 -- the fewest since 1968.

Advertisement

The department also revised down last week's report from 202,000 to 171,000, due to a methodology change in adjustment factors based on a weakening economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prior to the pandemic, the unemployment insurance claims series used multiplicative models to seasonally adjust the claims," the Labor Department said in a statement.

RELATED Economy adds 431,000 jobs in March; jobless rate, unemployed near prepandemic levels

"Now that most of the large effects of the pandemic ... have lessened, the seasonal adjustment models are once again specified as multiplicative models."

The report said the four-week moving average for new filings is 170,000, a decrease of 8,000 from last week.

According to the department update, the total number of unemployment benefits for the week ending March 26 was 1.5 million -- a weekly increase of 17,000.

RELATED Americans mark César Chávez Day with activism, acts of service

Several times over the past few months, the number of first-time claims has fallen to historically low levels.

"America is back to work. Over the last four weeks, fewer Americans filed initial claims for unemployment insurance than at any time in our nation's recorded history," President Joe Biden said in a statement after the report Thursday.

Advertisement

"This historic job growth is a direct result of the American Rescue Plan, which funded our vaccination strategy, reopened schools and helped grow the economy."

RELATED Dow bounces back 349 points as up and down market week continues

Employment data show an ongoing worker shortage, with about 5 million more available jobs than workers.

Last week, the Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy added 431,000 jobs during the month of March -- slightly fewer than most analysts expected, but still a signal that the job market is on stable footing, experts said.

Latest Headlines

Social Security reopens its doors for in-person services
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Social Security reopens its doors for in-person services
April 7 (UPI) -- The Social Security Administration opened its doors again for in-person services Thursday, returning to normal service that has been disrupted since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Senate expected to confirm historic SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Senate expected to confirm historic SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday
April 7 (UPI) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court and the first Black woman ever put up for the high court bench, is expected to win confirmation in the Senate on Thursday.
Shell says it's lost billions due to exit from Russia over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shell says it's lost billions due to exit from Russia over Ukraine war
April 7 (UPI) -- Russia's war in Ukraine has had a ripple effect on the global oil market for the last few weeks and producing giant Shell said on Thursday that the fighting has already cost billions.
Experts to warn of human trafficking dangers for millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Experts to warn of human trafficking dangers for millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine
April 7 (UPI) -- An independent U.S. commission will hear testimony on Thursday that focuses on another humanitarian crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine -- the trafficking of vulnerable refugees.
U.S. House lawmakers pass bill to impose sanctions over Myanmar coup
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. House lawmakers pass bill to impose sanctions over Myanmar coup
April 7 (UPI) -- House lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation to expand sanctions against those complicit in the usurpation of power and the junta's subsequent crackdown on protesters.
Rep. Gregory Meeks tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Gregory Meeks tests COVID-19 positive
April 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Gregory Meeks announced late Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after speaking during House floor proceedings earlier in the day.
House passes legislation to preserve evidence of Russian war crimes
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House passes legislation to preserve evidence of Russian war crimes
April 6 (UPI) -- House lawmakers overwhelmingly passed legislation Wednesday to task the White House with detailing to Congress its efforts to collect and preserve evidence of Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs announces retirement citing redistricting 'circus'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs announces retirement citing redistricting 'circus'
April 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, announced Wednesday he will retire from Congress following his current term, citing redistricting in the state.
Texas Gov. Abbott to send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott to send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses
April 6 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that Texas will provide charter buses to border communities so migrants can be sent to Washington, D.C., where the Biden administration can better deal with them.
House votes to find two former Trump aides in criminal contempt
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
House votes to find two former Trump aides in criminal contempt
April 6 (UPI) -- The House voted Wednesday to find two former Trump White House staffers in criminal contempt of Congress for not cooperating with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
Biden: Sanctions intended to stifle Russian economy for years
Biden: Sanctions intended to stifle Russian economy for years
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement