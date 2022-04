House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pictured here with President Joe Biden on March 29, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman said Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a spokesman said -- just one day after she attended a White House event with President Joe Biden. The top Democrat in the House returned a positive result just days after she tested negative, her office said. Advertisement

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," her office said in a statement.

"The speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. [She] will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly."

Pelosi attended an event with Biden on Thursday at which she did not wear a mask. The White House did not immediately respond or say whether Biden has also taken a new test.

Pelosi, 82, is the latest lawmaker on Capitol Hill to test positive.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive Wednesday and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., tested positive Tuesday night.

