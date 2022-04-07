Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 7, 2022 / 4:01 PM

House passes $55 billion bill to aid restaurants, small businesses

By Doug Cunningham
House passes $55 billion bill to aid restaurants, small businesses
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan during the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., on Feb.15. On Thursday, the House passed a $55 billion bill replenishing a fund created by the American Rescue plan to help small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The House Thursday passed a bill that would provide $55 billion in additional grants for restaurants and other small businesses.

The bill passed 223-203, with just a few Republicans supporting it. It includes $42 billion for restaurants and $13 billion for other small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Advertisement

Republicans maintained that the additional pandemic relief money for small businesses is not necessary and claimed the money would worsen inflation.

The money in this bill replenishes the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, created by the Biden American Rescue Plan that became law in 2021. No Republicans in Congress voted for it.

That fund provided $28.6 billion for restaurants hit by the pandemic.

"While these companies are dispersed throughout the country, they are united by a common message: that small firms are still hurting and they are counting on Congress for more support," House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., told The Hill.

Rep. Early Blumenauer, D-Ore., sponsored the bill. He told NBC News that more than 80% of restaurants that didn't get a grant are on the verge of permanent closure, according to the Independent Restaurant Association.

The Senate still must vote to pass the bill for it to become law.

Advertisement

In addition to the $42 billion for restaurants in the House bill, it provides another $13 billion for small businesses ineligible for other pandemic relief programs.

Read More

House passes $1.9T COVID-19 aid package, Biden to sign Friday Senate narrowly votes to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package

Latest Headlines

Dow rises 87 points as markets rebound from two straight losses
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Dow rises 87 points as markets rebound from two straight losses
April 7 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 87 points on Thursday as markets rebounded from losses brought on by the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten its monetary policy.
Google Lens to roll out multi-search feature on iOS and Android
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Google Lens to roll out multi-search feature on iOS and Android
April 7 (UPI) -- Google Lens is rolling out a multi-search feature to search for words and images combined in the Google app on iOS and Android.
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
April 7 (UPI) -- The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve as justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Alex Jones is deposed in Sandy Hook massacre defamation case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alex Jones is deposed in Sandy Hook massacre defamation case
April 7 (UPI) -- Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist who runs the InfoWars media company, gave a deposition this week in a defamation case brought by the the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre in 2012.
N.Y. AG asks court to hold Donald Trump in contempt, fine him $10K a day
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y. AG asks court to hold Donald Trump in contempt, fine him $10K a day
April 7 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to hold former President Donald Trump in civil contempt for failure to comply with a subpoena seeking testimony and documents related to real estate valuations.
Senate votes 100-0 to strip Russia of normal trade status
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate votes 100-0 to strip Russia of normal trade status
April 7 (UPI) -- The Senate voted 100-0 to revoke Russia's "Most-Favored Nation" trade status and suspend Russian energy imports, including oil, on Thursday morning.
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
April 7 (UPI) -- WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tamara "Sunny" Sytch is facing criminal charges after police in central Florida say she was behind the wheel last month when her vehicle slammed into another and killed the driver.
Former CDC directors support sweeping review of agency
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former CDC directors support sweeping review of agency
A handful of former directors of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they support a sweeping review of the agency that's been ordered up by CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Experts say desperate refugees are finding new danger after leaving Ukraine -- human traffickers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Experts say desperate refugees are finding new danger after leaving Ukraine -- human traffickers
April 7 (UPI) -- An independent U.S. commission heard testimony Thursday that painted a bleak picture of yet another consequence of Russia's war in Ukraine -- human traffickers targeting refugees who are desperate to flee to safety.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19
April 7 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a spokesman said -- just one day after she attended a White House event with President Joe Biden.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters
Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement