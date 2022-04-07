WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man

April 7 (UPI) -- WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tamara "Sunny" Sytch is facing criminal charges after police in central Florida say she was behind the wheel last month when her vehicle slammed into another and killed the driver.

Authorities say that Sytch was driving on U.S. Highway 1 on March 25 when she crashed into a vehicle stopped at a traffic light. That vehicle then crashed into another car waiting at the light.

The crash occurred in Ormond Beach, which is located on the Atlantic coast in central Florida about 10 miles north of Daytona Beach and 80 miles south of Jacksonville.

Julian Lasseter, 75, the driver of the vehicle struck by Sytch, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Three people in the other vehicle, plus Sytch, were also injured, but not seriously.

The police report said Sytch was traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers took a blood sample and are awaiting the toxicology report.

"Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event," Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said according to the Ormond Beach Observer.

Sytch, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, has been arrested for drunk driving six times previously, the most recent in New Jersey in 2019. She was also arrested earlier this year for threatening to kill her "intimate partner" with a pair of scissors.