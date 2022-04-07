Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 7, 2022 / 8:04 PM

U.S. consumer debt levels reach $4.48 trillion

By Simon Druker
U.S. consumer debt levels reach $4.48 trillion
U.S. consumer debt levels exceeded economists expectations in February, climbing by almost $42 billion and reaching a total of almost $4.5 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Board’s consumer credit report released Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer debt levels climbed by almost $45 billion in February, reaching $4.48 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Board's consumer credit report issued on Thursday.

That amounts to an annual seasonally adjusted increase of 11.3%, the report shows, surpassing economic expectations.

Advertisement

Revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 20.7%, while non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 8.4%. Open-ended revolving credit, including credit cards and lines of credit now totals over $1 trillion.

The report goes back to the 1940s.

Non-revolving credit grew by 8.4% to $3.4 trillion in February, a far greater gain than the 2.4% it grew by in January.

Inflation in the United States has continued to rise, climbing by more than 7% in January year-over-year, according to the Commerce Department.

Economists believe there are a number of reasons inflation is rising at a rate not seen for 40 years, including housing-related costs, and more recently, energy prices.

In March, the Labor Department said in its monthly Consumer Price Index that inflation rose by 7.9% in the 12 months ending in February, in what is the steepest 12-month increase since 1982.

Advertisement

Also in March, the three main credit bureaus in the United States, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, announced new medical debt reporting measures that are expected to remove nearly 70% of medical collections from consumer credit reports

Read More

Biden: Sanctions intended to stifle Russian economy for years Dow rises 87 points as markets rebound from two straight losses Shell says it's lost billions due to exit from Russia over Ukraine war

Latest Headlines

Winterlike chill to be followed by dramatic warmup in East
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Winterlike chill to be followed by dramatic warmup in East
AccuWeather forecasters say it may feel like a roller-coaster ride of weather in the East this weekend into next week with conditions changing from winter chill one day to unseasonable warmth the next.
Much of Puerto Rico remains dark after power plant fire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Much of Puerto Rico remains dark after power plant fire
April 7 (UPI) -- An island-wide power outage still has a majority of the 3.2 million residents of Puerto Rico without electricity, although crews had restored power to around 300,000 customers by Thursday afternoon.
Dow rises 87 points as markets rebound from two straight losses
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow rises 87 points as markets rebound from two straight losses
April 7 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 87 points on Thursday as markets rebounded from losses brought on by the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten its monetary policy.
Google Lens to roll out multi-search feature on iOS and Android
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Google Lens to roll out multi-search feature on iOS and Android
April 7 (UPI) -- Google Lens is rolling out a multi-search feature to search for words and images combined in the Google app on iOS and Android.
House passes $55 billion bill to aid restaurants, small businesses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House passes $55 billion bill to aid restaurants, small businesses
April 7 (UPI) -- The House Thursday passed a bill that would provide $55 billion in additional grants for restaurants and other small businesses.
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court
April 7 (UPI) -- The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve as justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Alex Jones is deposed in Sandy Hook massacre defamation case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alex Jones is deposed in Sandy Hook massacre defamation case
April 7 (UPI) -- Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist who runs the InfoWars media company, gave a deposition this week in a defamation case brought by the the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre in 2012.
N.Y. AG asks court to hold Donald Trump in contempt, fine him $10K a day
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y. AG asks court to hold Donald Trump in contempt, fine him $10K a day
April 7 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to hold former President Donald Trump in civil contempt for failure to comply with a subpoena seeking testimony and documents related to real estate valuations.
Senate votes 100-0 to strip Russia of normal trade status
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate votes 100-0 to strip Russia of normal trade status
April 7 (UPI) -- The Senate voted 100-0 to revoke Russia's "Most-Favored Nation" trade status and suspend Russian energy imports, including oil, on Thursday morning.
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
April 7 (UPI) -- WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tamara "Sunny" Sytch is facing criminal charges after police in central Florida say she was behind the wheel last month when her vehicle slammed into another and killed the driver.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
New sanctions put Putin's intensely private daughters in spotlight
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
Netherlands seizes 14 yachts owned by Russian oligarchs
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch arrested for crash that killed Florida man
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
British embassy guard in Germany charged with spying for Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement