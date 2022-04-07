Experts to warn of human trafficking dangers for millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine

1/4

A woman and her children are evacuated from areas surrounding the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on March 10. Experts say that criminals are exploiting the desperation in Ukraine -- often posing as relief workers or volunteers -- to target victims for various trafficking operations. Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- An independent U.S. commission will hear testimony on Thursday that focuses on another humanitarian crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine -- the trafficking of vulnerable refugees for other nefarious purposes. The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission, will hold the hearing titled, "Protecting Ukrainian Refugees from Human Trafficking." It begins at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Advertisement

Witnesses will include Kari Johnston, senior official at the U.S. State Department's anti-trafficking office; Tatiana Kotlyarenko, an anti-trafficking adviser; Mykola Kuleba, director of Save Ukraine; and Nic McKinley, founder and CEO of DeliverFund.

The commission said the witnesses at Thursday's hearing will examine efforts by the international community to protect Ukrainian refugees from human traffickers, coordinate reception and transfer of unaccompanied minors, raise awareness about prevention programs near the border and provide security to protect refugees.

The United Nations has said that more than 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24. Many are women and children who could be targeted by traffickers looking to exploit the situation.

The commission said that Ukraine has restrictions preventing men from 18-60 from leaving the country, so the majority of the refugees out of Ukraine so far have been women and children.

"Most cross the Ukrainian border without resources or a place to go, making them extremely vulnerable to human trafficking," it said in a statement.

The commission, established by Congress in 1975, is comprised of nine members of the House, nine members of the Senate and typically one member each from the departments of Defense, State and Commerce. Those final three slots, however, are presently vacant and awaiting appointments.

Last month, the United Nations warned that more than 500 unaccompanied children from Ukraine were identified crossing into Romania alone and noted that displaced children are "extremely vulnerable to being separated from their families, exploited, and trafficked."

Humanitarian groups working on the Poland-Ukraine border said that they have witnessed traffickers waiting to prey on targets fleeing Ukraine. They include suspected pimps and sex traffickers who were seen near shelter points and were falsely claiming to offer transportation, work or shelter.

"[We see teams] waiting for people arriving from Ukraine and pretending to offer rides or lodging to women distressed and exhausted from their journey," Karolina Wierzbinska, a coordinator at Polish human rights organization Homo Faber, said according to The Guardian.

"We're also seeing multiple couples, typically a male and a female having traveled to the border by car, attempting to lure women using similar tactics. We intervene in such cases by approaching the person acting suspiciously and asking them to register in our volunteer directory -- in response to which they typically run away."

There have also been also reports of vigilantes traveling to Poland from other countries, dressed in military garb and falsely claiming to be part of the efforts to stop human trafficking.

Experts say that one particular problem is that the war has created such a dire need for help and frightened refugees are desperate to get out of Ukraine. Criminal traffickers, they say, are exploiting that by pretending to offer help as a means to lure in victims.

"The issue with human trafficking is that most of the transports that happen are not organized. They are volunteers who arrive from all kinds of places in private cares," a Polish Red Cross volunteer told The Guardian. "So at all the reception points, you have different organizations trying to set up a system of tracing and tracking."

Early this week, U.S. officials announced a $50 million aid package to help Moldova deal with the effects of the Ukrainian refugee crisis -- including supporting programs, training and equipment for border management and efforts to counter human trafficking. The funds will also be used to combat corruption and cybercrime in Moldova, a former Soviet nation of about 3.3 million people that borders Ukraine.

Interpol said it's already received reports of human traffickers and smugglers waiting at the Moldova-Ukraine "to prey on vulnerable populations," like woman and unaccompanied children fleeing the war.

"Displaced children are extremely vulnerable to being separated from their families, exploited, and trafficked," Afshan Khan, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia, said last month. "They need governments in the region to step up and put measures in place to keep them safe."

