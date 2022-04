1/2

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil contempt motion against former President Donald Trump for failure to comply with a subpoena, seeking a $10,000-a-day fine until Trump complies. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to hold former President Donald Trump in civil contempt for failure to comply with a subpoena seeking his testimony and relevant documents in an investigation into his alleged use of misleading real estate valuations. In a New York Supreme Court filing Thursday, James said she's requesting that the court impose a fine of $10,000 a day plus fees and costs associated with filing the civil contempt motion. Advertisement

"The judge's order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office," James said in a statement. "Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court's immediate intervention because no one is above the law."

If Trump is found guilty of civil contempt, he could face both imprisonment and fines at the discretion of the court, according to New York Judiciary Law 753.

The court ordered Trump to produce the subpoenaed material and testimony by March 31.

On Feb. 22, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to "comply in full" with the subpoena and to "appear for a deposition."

The New York attorney general's statement said that after refusing to comply with the court order, Trump raised a new round of objections March 31, the deadline for complying with the subpoena, while stating he would not "produce any documents responsive to" the AG's subpoena.

In May 2021, James expanded her office's civil investigation of Trump and his businesses to include possible crimes.