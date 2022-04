Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., announced late Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Pool File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Gregory Meeks announced late Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after speaking during House floor proceedings earlier in the day. The New York Democrat announced his positive test result via Twitter, stating he was asymptomatic. Advertisement

"I am vaccinated + boosted and I will follow guidelines to quarantine," he said. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and tested periodically to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

The announcement came hours after Meeks spoke before Congress in passing several bills, including House Resolution 7276, or the Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act, and H.R. 5497, or the Burma Unified Through Rigorous Accountability Act of 2021.

With his admission, Meeks becomes the latest Congressman to add his name to the growing list of politicians who have tested COVID-19 positive.

On Tuesday, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he had tested positive for the virus but was "feeling fine" and was under quarantine per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.