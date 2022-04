A 34-year-old Utah woman died after falling 20 feet near the Ledges Camp (pictured) in Grand Canyon National Park on Monday, the National Parks Service confirmed Tuesday. Photo by National Parks Service/UPI

April 6 (UPI) -- A woman from Utah has died after an accidental fall at the Grand Canyon, the National Parks Service confirmed Wednesday. Margaret Osswald, of Salt Lake City died Monday evening after falling near the Ledges Camp along the Colorado River, the NPS said in a statement. Advertisement

Osswald, the assistant director of the Utah Division of Water Quality, fell approximately 20 feet in the darkness and was unresponsive when other members of her group located her. They began CPR but were unable to resuscitate her.

An emergency helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety arrived and Osswald was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old hiked into the canyon to meet a river trip at the Phantom Ranch and was on the sixth day of a multi-day private boating trip.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

"We are heartbroken by this tragic loss," a Utah Division of Water Quality spokeswoman said in a statement to KSL.com.

"And our thoughts and support go out to her loved ones at this difficult time."

Osswald is the fourth person to die in Grand Canyon National Park so far in 2022.